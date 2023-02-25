Siena commits 36 fouls in women’s basketball loss to Quinnipiac

Article Audio:

LOUDONVILLE — Quinnipiac flexed its muscle against Siena on Saturday, causing the Saints to commit a season-high 36 fouls in the Bobcats’ 69-52 win in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Saturday at UHY Center.

Quinnipiac (15-4 MAAC, 20-8 overall) subsequently went 33 of 38 from the foul line. Rose Caverly was a perfect 10 for 10 in scoring 13 points. Siena had three players foul out.

The Bobcats jumped out to an 11-2 lead early. Siena (11-7 MAAC, 17-11 overall) twice cut the lead to two points in the second quarter, but trailed 35-26 at half. Siena once again rallied in the third, but Quinnipiac started the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run.

Mary Baskerville led Quinnipiac with 16 points.

Valencia Fontenelle-Posson and London Gamble shared top scoring honors for Siena with 12 points each. Teresa Seppala added nine points.

Siena finishes the regular season next week with its Western New York swing, taking on Niagara on Thursday, and Canisius on Saturday.

