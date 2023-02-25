The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union men’s hockey’s 4-1 loss to Quinnipiac

By Ken Schott |
PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE Union's Liam Robertson stick checks Quinnipiac's Jake Johnson at Messa Rink Friday.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Ken Schott
PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE Union's Liam Robertson stick checks Quinnipiac's Jake Johnson at Messa Rink Friday.
Article Audio:
On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union men’s hockey team’s 4-1 ECAC Hockey loss to Quinnipiac on Friday at Messa Rink.

I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews Union head coach Josh Hauge and players Tyler Watkins, Josh Nixon and Cal Mell.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

Categories: College Sports, Parting Schotts, Sports

