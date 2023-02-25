The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union men’s hockey’s 4-1 loss to Quinnipiac

|
On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union men’s hockey team’s 4-1 ECAC Hockey loss to Quinnipiac on Friday at Messa Rink.
I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews Union head coach Josh Hauge and players Tyler Watkins, Josh Nixon and Cal Mell.
“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.
