UAlbany men’s basketball beats NJIT, keeps slim America East playoff hopes alive

TROY — With its hopes of reaching the America East men’s basketball playoffs hanging by a thread, UAlbany turned in a performance Saturday night that gives the Great Danes at least a glimmer of hope heading into their regular-season finale.

Sarju Patel led four players in double figures with 25 points, and UAlbany led by as many as 20 points in the second half on its way to an 82-68 win over NJIT at Hudson Valley Community College.

The win pulls UAlbany (3-12 America East, 8-22 overall) within a game of NJIT (4-11, 7-21) for the eighth and final spot in the conference tournament.

To reach the playoffs, the Great Danes need to win on the road Tuesday at 7 p.m. against conference leader Vermont and have NJIT lose at New Hampshire. That would leave the two teams tied at 4-12 in conference play. Though they split their two meetings this season, the America East’s tiebreaker formula would favor the Great Danes and send them to the playoffs.

UAlbany broke open Saturday’s game with a furious finish to the first half, a 16-2 run that turned a 30-28 deficit into a 44-32 halftime lead. The Great Danes continued pushing early in the second half, with a pair of Patel 3-pointers leaving them with a 59-39 lead with 15:10 to play.

NJIT made a run over the final 15 minutes, trimming UAlbany’s lead to 10 with 2:14 to play, but Patel and Gerald Drumgoole Jr. — two of the four players honored Saturday on UAlbany’s senior night — scored enough down the stretch to keep the Highlanders at bay.

Patel’s career-high 25 points came on 7 of 10 shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Drumgoole added 19 points and nine rebounds, Jonathan Beagle added 17 points and 13 boards for his third consecutive double-double, and Da’Kquan Davis chipped in 12 points.

Kjell de Graaf led four NJIT players in double figures with 16 points, but the Highlanders were dominated on the glass, with UAlbany holding a 41-28 rebounding advantage.

