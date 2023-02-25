Union hopes to repeat men’s lacrosse success this year

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — There is no debate. Being in a national championship game changes a program. It brings a team into a national discussion that it might not have been in before. Now, how to stay there?

That’s the question before the Union College men’s lacrosse team, which made it to its first Division III championship last year, losing to Liberty League rival RIT 12-10, and which starts its 2023 season Sunday at Babson.

Head coach Derek Witheford said it took some time to watch the championship game in its entirety.

“Looking back, I was proud of the guys’ effort, but the best thing about sports is … it’s a whole new season, and you don’t really dwell on that game much. We take it as a learning experience, and then we move on,” Witheford said.

All-American attackman Peter Burnes, one of five captains this season, agreed.

“Last year, obviously, we had the memory, the experience of going to that championship,” Burnes said, “but it’s a new team, a new year, so we’re not going to try to drag out last year and [instead] look to the future.”

A big reason Union had the success it did last year was because of its seniors, both regular and fifth-year. With that in mind, Witheford said he waited longer than usual to name captains this year.

“We wanted to give guys a full fall to see who rose to the top,” Witheford said. “I think it was clear with the five guys we had, voted captains by their peers, they were the best guys for the job, and they’re ready to lead the team forward.”

The captains are Jake Titus, Gray Humphrey, Owen Toland, Clint Gourdeau and Burnes.

The good news for Union, ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in the USILA and Inside Lacrosse polls, is that it has a lot of skill players returning.

Every team works from back to front, and the Dutchmen, who finished 18-3 last year, have reason to feel confident about that, as junior Dan Donahue returns in goal after an All-American season last year in which he saved 57% of shots and had a 9.50 goals against average.

Defensively, All-Americans Ryan Puglisi and Matt Belluche graduated, but senior Clint Gourdeau anchors the close defense. Junior Jack Thompson may also step forward at close defense. All-American Jake Titus returns as a short-stick midfielder. He was primarily a defensive midfielder last season, but added eight goals and six assists. Peter Kip returns, having been placed on a preseason All-American list.

“We’ve got a couple of younger guys who are moving around [the defense], seeing who fits well,” Titus said. “But we’re such a close group that everyone’s working together, talking, feeling really good about the defense.”

At faceoffs, junior Matthew Paolatto won 69.7% of his faceoffs and led the team in ground balls last year.

Burnes, on Inside Lacrosse’s preseason Player of the Year watch list, lost linemates and fellow All-Americans Keaton McCann and Hayden Frey to graduation, but he knows there are new people ready to step up to meet the expectations.

“It makes us want it a little more, because knowing there are eyes on us makes us better,” Burnes said.

Details are noticed by the Dutchmen. One would think that the only goal would be to win the national title. But in listing their goals, they mentioned winning the Liberty League regular-season title and tournament — something they didn’t do last year as they were upset by St. Lawrence in the league tournament semifinals.

“Our goals are always the same,” Witheford said. “We want to be the best we can every day. More tangible, we want to win the Liberty League, and to do that, we want to make the Liberty League playoffs, get a home playoff game, hopefully host [the league championship].”

The Liberty League presents its own challenges, but Union’s non-league schedule is mostly the same as last year, with nationally ranked teams Tufts, St. John Fisher and Endicott (receiving votes in the USILA) on board. There are also games against traditionally strong NESCAC teams Middlebury and Williams.

Titus said Union’s national rankings are nice, but they’d like to be even higher.

“I feel like we like to keep a chip on our shoulder, that we feel like we’re the best out there, and we come out ready to fight every day ready to prove it,” Titus said. “We’ve got a really good structure and foundation.”

