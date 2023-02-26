Greenpoint: Connected by the weather

Article Audio:

When we first moved up to these northern climes, my father-in-law would call every time he heard we were getting winter weather. “Are you expecting a lot of snow? How cold is it? Does your car have a heater?”

I’m not sure why he always worried that our car might not be equipped with a heater. Most are, we assured him.

This a guy from South Carolina who had to move to south Florida to stay warm after he suffered frostbite in the Korean War. He couldn’t abide the cold, and his son is the same way.

Now that I’m as old as he was then, I better understand worrying about loved ones in weather.

Back then my in-laws kept an eye on us via The Weather Channel, maybe assuming we’d be caught off guard with no cable TV. They would track nor’easters from their living room and call with updates. “It’s 12-below at your place? Did you know it’s 27-below in Caribou, Maine?”

Nowadays it’s the internet and weather apps on our phones. I can check the weather in my town, my kids’ towns, my nieces’. Somehow I feel connected just knowing that the sun is shining in Brooklyn and Denver is having snow flurries.

Last week Minnesota was going through a snowstorm that promised to be historic, and I worried about my sister and her family. I know their car has a heater, but I also know it’s in the shop in need of a new engine. Did they have food in the house? Could they get to a store? At least three in the family were sick and another is a baby.

I didn’t ask, I just ordered groceries from their neighborhood co-op and had them delivered. So what if they’re snowed in — at least they can make grilled cheese sandwiches.

I checked on my nephew in St. Paul, who was stocking up on toilet paper. “Are you getting the storm too? Ours is going to be historic!”

We did get snow, about half the 12 inches predicted. Minneapolis got a lot of snow, although not record-breaking amounts. It was 3-below in Denver.

It’s not just winter that connects us, it’s all the changing seasons and the cycles of weather that seem to get more extreme every year. I check on my western relatives during wildfire season, the southerners during hurricanes, the mid-Atlantics when flooding rains show up.

The normal patterns connect us, too. In the spring we share updates on the first songbirds to arrive, the state of daffodil blooms, the forsythia, the lilacs. In summer, I’ll compare garden progress with my nephew in Oregon and my sisters in the Hudson Valley — the first salads, the favorite tomato variety. Friends share their foraging adventures — wild ramps and morels and berries.

Spread out across the country, we’re all under the same sky, watching the same moon and stars, standing here on the same Earth.

Greenpoint appears every other Sunday. Look for it next on March 12. Reach Margaret Hartley at [email protected] or on Twitter @Hartley_Maggie. Opinions expressed in Greenpoint are not necessarily those of the newspaper’s.

Categories: Life and Arts