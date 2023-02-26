HIGH NOTES: Grants for neighborhoods, winter fun for kids, lifesaving effort

Article Audio:

In Schenectady, The Schenectady Foundation is awarding $165,000 to eight projects as part of its annual Thriving Neighborhoods Challenge. The Challenge is a public-private partnership supported by the Schenectady Foundation, the city of Schenectady, Wright Family Foundation and others. The grants are designed to transform city neighborhoods through initiatives like clean-up efforts; repairs and upgrades to sports fields and courts; the addition of shrubbery, trees and planters; painting of murals; and mentorship programs. Since it was initiated three years ago, the Thriving Neighborhood Challenge has granted a total of $665,000 to 25 projects. For information on the Schenectady Foundation, visit: https://www.schenectadyfoundation.org/.

In Pilot Knob, more than 20 youths and their mentors got to enjoy a day of outdoor fun, team building and a campfire as part of the Albany Police Athletic League’s Spring Break visit to the Capital District YMCA’s Camp Chingachgook. It’s the first time since the pandemic began that the Police Athletic League has brought kids to the camp, which had hosted the organization for more than 10 years prior. The kids enjoyed sledding and other winter activities, culminating with a marshmallow roast over a campfire. The Albany Police Athletic League is a youth development program that provides numerous educational, recreational and athletic programs to more than 2,000 Albany youth each year. YMCA Camp Chingachgook is a year-round outdoor center and summer camp that provides our community with a variety of programs. For more information on the Albany Police Athletic League, visit: https://www.albanypal.org/. For more information on Camp Chingachgook, visit: https://www.lakegeorgecamp.org/.

In Albany, two Albany police officers were recently honored for their efforts to save a man who collapsed during a Siena College game at the MVP Arena. Officers Ashley Cichetti and Matthew Friedrich performed lifesaving CPR to get the man breathing again. The man sadly died two days later, but county officials said the efforts of the officers to revive him allowed him to spend time with his wife and son before he passed.

Categories: Editorial, Opinion