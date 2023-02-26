Letters to the Editor Sunday, Feb. 26 – Two, from readers in Albany and Glenville

|
Article Audio:
Transmission line will bring many problems
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Nov. 30 that construction of the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) transmission corridor had begun.
CHPE would bring up to 1.25 billion watts of Canadian electricity to New York City, with more than half the 340-miles of power lines shallowly buried under Lake Champlain and the Hudson River.
CHPE construction would likely stimulate the construction of additional river-wrecking dams and reservoirs in Quebec and Labrador and damage the Hudson River and fish with the release of buried sediment poisons from 100 miles of dredging for the installation of cables. Burying CHPE cables under Lake Champlain would probably violate the “forever wild” clause of the state constitution.
The Jan. 27 Montreal Gazette quoted Quebec Premier François Legault saying the Canadian province would need to build four or five new dams to increase generating capacity 50% by mid-century to meet the province’s forecasted electricity demand. He declined to identify “the four or five dams” to not alarm targeted communities.
Not mentioned in the Montreal article is CHPE.
Canceling CHPE would reduce Quebec’s “need” to construct new electrical generating capacity, hopefully spare spectacular rivers in Quebec and Labrador from the needless destruction many others have experienced and protect Lake Champlain and the Hudson River.
Tom Ellis
Albany
Face facts: Trump, Fox fans were duped
My last Gazette letter on Jan. 10 (“Democracy’s foes threaten our future”) identified my list of enemies of democracy: Trump, Rupert Murdoch (Fox Corporation), GOP-Trump supporters, and Putin (and world dictators). They all lie and misinform the public to foster divisions in our country.
While most of us accept that Biden won the election, Trump continues to espouse that the election was stolen. Fox’s daily support of the lie has fueled division in our country.
However, we recently learned that Fox’s evening talking heads knew it was a lie, mocking Trump and his attorneys off camera so not to freak out their fans and to keep the profits rolling in. Murdoch, who has no journalistic integrity, let this happen, since he hates Biden and Democrats and just wants to make money.
The implications of this lie and misinforming the public is quite significant.
I doubt the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection by Trump and supporters would have happened. GOP political candidates at the federal, state and local level bought into the lie and trashed our election system and the poor election workers and officials.
Red state legislatures have used the lie to create barriers to voting. This mistrust has spilled over into our education system and local board meetings, where citizens feel empowered to threaten civic leaders. Death threats on anyone who calls out the Big Lie have been on the rise since the 2020 election.
If Trump supporters and Fox viewers can acknowledge they were duped, perhaps we can begin to come together again.
Raymond Harris
Glenville
Rules for commenting:
The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.
Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion, Scotia Glenville
40 Comments
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Let’s go Brandies is defined daily by his increasingly hysterical efforts to define his reality.
Posted by the creature let’s go brandies a nazi oriented posts such as the one below define him
please be sure to fact check any of his posts if you read them the are chock full of lies. FACT CHECK THE DUDE HE LIES
HE does not support this country often arguing in favor of hostile countries. Surely not someone who merits the massive amounts of attention he desires
It’s important to recognize a facist position for what it is and if you promote it identify if for what it is American DEMOCRACY thankfully does not support involuntary sterilization of women
Posted by let’s go Brandon on Jan 31 2023
own it dude don’t hide behind your fake name
“Okay if the women gets an abortion then she obviously does not want children why just sterilize her so she can have all the unprotected sex with as many partners as she wants and never have to worry about abortions? No different than suggesting men getting a vasectomy. You are correct men cannot get an abortion, yet a women would not need one is it weren’t for a man
MR Harris you are correct it is unfortunate so many were duped by Fox And similar news outlets who discovered the old fascist policy of lie and repeat it often enough and it will be believed. Many of the individuals openly support foreign interests against the United States. The mere mention of President Bidens numerous significant achievements sends them into flaming rages. We are fortunate to live in this great Democracy. It is our duty to expose these lies.
Ray Harris …….Great letter…….I hope Mr. Bill 🤡 and Mr. Flynn 🤡 and the other election deniers read your letter a few times take in the facts and acknowledge they were duped. ..I have asked Mr. Flynn 🤡a few times to to list his facts that the election was stolen. I also asked him to list the events during 2016 election as he and others have given false equivalencies to the “Big Lie” in 2020. What I hope is that what Alcoholics call “moments of clarity” and they see the light of reality
Mr. Harris’ excellent letter is the perfect complement to a succinct statement of the danger Trump represents to the country and the Republican Party in Jackie Calmes’ column on the Opinion page of today’s DG. Yesterday there were several posts concerning whether Hillary Clinton’s criticism of Russian and FBI interference as contributing to her 2016 defeat in the electoral college is the same as Trump’s claim the election was stolen from him in 2020; keep in mind she won the popular vote by 3,000,000, conceded and accepted Trump as president. There were no illegal schemes, calls to secretaries of state, or violent attempts to delay Senate confirmation of the election result.
From Jackie Calmes in today’s DG:
“What the party—and country—sorely needs are Republican leaders of any age who will explicitly disavow Trump and all he stands for: undisguised authoritarianism; election denial; racial, cultural, and political divisiveness; global isolation (except when it comes to murderous dictators, especially those willing to invest in the family grifting, er, business).
It shouldn’t be hard for any American to condemn the ONLY PRESIDENT IN HISTORY (emphasis mine) who refused to accept the voters’ verdict and then sought to block the peaceful transfer of power—-unless you’re a Republican politician.”
It seems so obvious. We can’t get over Trump until he and his party get over him. His poison needs to be driven from our political discourse. His crimes must be brought out into the open air through his indictment and public trial for his criminal attempts to reverse the election result that he simply couldn’t handle.
Democrats are most often criticized for supporting big government. But which party actually wants to control individual Americans? In addition to reversing Roe, Republicans are calling for book banning, elimination of AP courses, intervening in a family’s right to make medical decisions affecting a transsexual child, the rewriting of history to exclude oppression of Black Americans, and now this:
Forbes reports: 2/25
If the Lee County Republican Party has their way, the state of Florida will be banning the use of Covid-19 vaccines. Yes, you heard that correctly. Based on a majority vote, the Party has passed a so-called “Ban the jab” resolution that will now go to the desk of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for his consideration.
And why does the Party want such a ban? “The Lee County Republican Party is going to be on the vanguard of this campaign to stop the genocide because we have foreign non-governmental entities that are unleashing biological weapons on the American people.”
Fort Myers’ CBS affiliate reports:
The full resolution is officially in writing. While short and to the point, the resolution invokes a great deal of medical misinformation, calling the vaccine a biological and technological weapon in the first sentence.
Dr. Joe Sansone, the man who wrote the resolution, is a licensed psychotherapist (with no formal expertise related to vaccines or epidemiology) and believes in absolutes.
“If you got this shot, you go home and hug your pregnant wife—she can have a miscarriage through skin contact,” Sansone said. “The injections meet the legal definition in the state of Florida as a bioweapon,” Sansone said of the FDA-approved injections.
NUTS, just plain NUTS!
Chairman James Comer and Oversight Committee Republicans are investigating the Biden family’s domestic and international business dealings to determine whether these activities compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality. Members of the Biden family have a pattern of peddling access to the highest levels of government to enrich themselves, often to the detriment of U.S. interests. We are committed to following the Biden family and associates’ money trail—consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars—and providing answers to the American people. The American people deserve to know whether the President’s connections to his family’s business deals occurred at the expense of American interests and whether they represent a national security threat.
Evidence obtained by Committee Republicans reveals Joe Biden lied to the American people about his involvement in his family’s business schemes. The Biden family business model is built on Joe Biden’s political career and connections with Joe Biden as the ‘chairman of the board.’ Biden family members sold access for profit around the world to the detriment of American interests. If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision making, this is a threat to national security. The American people deserve transparency and accountability about the Biden family’s influence peddling. With the new Republican majority, Oversight Committee Republicans will continue pressing for answers to inform legislative solutions to prevent this abuse of power.
-CHAIRMAN JAMES COMER
SQUIRREL!!
Requests Treasury provide the Biden network’s suspicious activity reports and calls on former Twitter execs who censored laptop story to testify in February
WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is pressing Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for information about the Biden family and their associates’ suspicious business transactions flagged by U.S. banks. Chairman Comer is also requesting several former Twitter executives who were responsible for censoring the New York Post’s reporting about the Biden family’s business schemes to testify at a hearing the week of February 6.
“For the past two years, the Biden Administration and Big Tech worked overtime to hide information about the Biden family’s suspicious business schemes and Joe Biden’s involvement. Now that Democrats no longer have one-party rule in Washington, oversight and accountability are coming. For years, the Biden family peddled influence and access around the world for profit, often at the expense of our nation’s interests. The American people must know the extent of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s shady business deals and if these deals threaten national security and his decision-making as president. This investigation is a top priority for House Republicans during the 118th Congress. The investigation will inform legislative solutions to protect Americans’ First Amendment right to freedom of speech and press and prevent public officials and their family members from using public office to enrich themselves,” said Chairman Comer.
According to media reports, more than 150 of Hunter Biden and the Biden network’s international business transactions have generated suspicious activity reports (SARs) by U.S. banks for further review by the Treasury Department to determine if there is illegal activity or a threat to national security. The Treasury Department’s longstanding practice was to provide these reports to Congress, but the Biden Administration has restricted access to them, raising questions about a possible effort to hide the Biden network’s suspicious business dealings. Last Congress, then-Ranking Member Comer repeatedly requested the Biden family and their associates’ SARs, but Biden’s Treasury Department refused to provide the requested information.
In December 2022, then-Ranking Member Comer requested several Twitter employees who were responsible for censoring the New York Post’s reporting about the Biden family’s influence peddling to testify before the House Oversight Committee. Today’s letters to Vijaya Gadde, James Baker, and Yoel Roth, renew this request.
HEY! Look over there!! A UFO!!!
Let’s go Brandies didn’t you post that 2 days ago?. Thanks for the update try to stay calm today
Boy, that Hunter Biden is really scary! And the Biden family makes the Trump family look like saints!
At least that is what FJB is trying to get us to believe.
It is ridiculous.
It is risible.
It is sad.
Did Trump set a trap for Joe Biden when SCOTUS required release of Trumps financial documents?
Funny now Biden is refusing release of his business dealings. Two tier justice system.
A House Republican accused the Treasury Department in a letter Wednesday of running interference for the White House in an effort to stymie efforts to investigate Hunter Biden’s finances.
Rep. James Comer, the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, cited a June 13 phone call in which “Treasury officials informed Committee Republican staff that they will not provide SARs to Committee Republicans unless Democrats join the request.”
“Treasury is refusing to release suspicious activity reports connected with Hunter Biden or his family and associates—including the President,” Comer wrote in his letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Comer first requested records related to potential suspicious activity reports, known as SARs, on May 26, and gave the department a deadline of June 8. He said in his letter Wednesday that the Treasury has yet to turn over the documents. Suspicious activity reports are filed by financial institutions when clients make large cash transactions or transfers that could signal criminal activity, such as tax evasion or money laundering, although many such transactions are not improper.
Efforts to secure similar information from 13 banks have also been unsuccessful, Comer said Thursday.
The banks have also indicated that they cannot provide information without a subpoena, and we know Democrats aren’t interested in conducting oversight of this potential national security threat. When Republicans take back the House, we’ll use the gavel to get answers,” Comer said in a statement to CBS News.
A Treasury Department official said in an email to CBS News Wednesday that “Treasury provides SARs to Congress in a manner that enables robust oversight and that is consistent with how other sensitive law enforcement information is often produced.”
“It is not a political process. Since the beginning of this Administration, Treasury has made SARs available in response to authorized committee requests and continues to engage on the process with any individual members seeking information,” the official said.
The Treasury Department did not address questions sent by CBS News about Comer’s claim that the agency is requiring Democrats to join his request before it will release records related to Hunter Biden.
Comer wrote in his May letters that House Republicans are investigating Hunter Biden “and other Biden associates and family members” to determine whether their business dealings “compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality.”
Under previous administrations, members of Congress could request copies of SARs, but Comer wrote that House Republicans are also investigating why that access has been restricted. Congressional staffers can now only review those records in-person and cannot make copies.
“Committee Republicans are investigating whether this change in longstanding policy is motivated by efforts to shield Hunter Biden and potentially President Biden from scrutiny,” Comer wrote.
Comer’s May letter cited a CBS News report that more than 150 financial transactions involving the global business affairs of either Hunter Biden or the president’s brother James Biden were flagged as concerning by U.S. banks for further review. Large wire transfers were among the transactions flagged.
Comer’s May request was for all SARs generated in connection with Hunter, other members of the Biden family, and their business partners. He also requested all documents and communications related to the Biden administration’s decision to restrict Congress’ access to suspicious activity reports.
In Wednesday’s letter he also asked the Treasury Department for records that might otherwise be destroyed pertaining to Biden family finances since the president’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.
Comer’s requests appear to provide the underpinnings for probes the committee would pursue if Republicans take control of the House following November’s elections. Comer has said the committee will investigate Hunter Biden even if a federal investigation out of the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware does not lead to charges.
A 2019 federal subpoena obtained by CBS News shows the criminal probe in Delaware has sought Hunter and James Biden’s bank records dating back to 2014, when Joe Biden was vice president.
President Biden has said he was not involved in the business dealings of his son and brother.
“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source, ever, in my life,” Mr. Biden said in October 2020 at a presidential debate.
In April, White House chief of staff Ron Klain reiterated that the president was not involved in his son’s business.
“These are actions by Hunter and his brother, they’re private matters. They don’t involve the president and they certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in,” Klain said.
The much-scrutinized laptop computer of Hunter Biden includes emails that connect the US president’s son to biological laboratories in Ukraine, according to allegations by the Russian government and recent media reports.
Moscow has claimed that secret American biological-warfare labs in Ukraine were a justification for its military incursion into its Eastern European neighbor last month. On March 24, the Kremlin alleged that the labs produced biochemical weapons.
“An investment fund run by … Hunter Biden funded research and the implementation of the United States’ military biological program. It is obvious that Joe Biden, as his father and the head of state, was aware of that activity,” Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said, according to Russian media. Volodin called for a US congressional investigation and a White House explanation.
“Incoming material allowed us to trace the interaction scheme between US government agencies and the Ukrainian biolab,” Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces said at a March 24 briefing.
American intelligence officials had earlier dismissed Russia’s claims as war propaganda, explaining that Ukraine’s network of biological labs researching pathogens was not secret and had publicly received funding from Washington.
Russia’s new claim, however, that Hunter Biden’s investment fund was involved in raising money for biolab projects in Ukraine is accurate, according to emails first obtained by the New York Post and initially reported by the Daily Mail of London on March 25.
Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners invested $500,000 in Metabiota, a pathogen-research company headquartered in San Francisco, and raised millions more through firms that included Goldman Sachs, according to emails found on the computer, which was abandoned at a Wilmington, Delaware, repair shop in April 2019.
Rosemont Seneca is an investment firm based in Washington DC. It was founded in 2009 by Hunter Biden, Christopher Heinz and Devon Archer.
Heinz is the stepson of former US secretary of state and senator and current climate czar John Kerry. He is also the great-great grandson of Henry J. Heinz, founder of the international food processing company famous for Heinz ketchup. Archer is a businessman who was Heinz’s classmate at Yale University.
The Post reported on the laptop after it received data from the computer from Rudy Giuliani, the Republican former mayor of New York and a legal adviser to Donald Trump, in October 2020. The story was denounced as Russian propaganda by former American intelligence officials and Democratic politicians shortly before the US presidential election, in which Joe Biden defeated Trump.
The Post’s story was suppressed on social media and resulted in the newspaper’s suspension by Twitter, which cited its “hacked materials” policy for not allowing the story to be distributed on its platform, a rule that the social media company has since eased.
The New York Times, in a March 17 story centered on a federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, reported that emails from the laptop were “authenticated”.
“People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity,” the Times reported. “Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.”
Hunter Biden introduced Metabiota to officials at Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company where he was a highly paid board member, for a “science project” involving biolabs in Ukraine, according to the emails.
As promised, I’ve prepared the attached memo, which provides an overview of Metabiota, our engagement in Ukraine, and how we can potentially leverage our team, networks, and concepts to assert Ukraine’s cultural and economic independence from Russia and continued integration into Western society,” her memo read.
Sam Faddis, a former senior CIA officer who reviewed the laptop’s emails, told the Daily Mail that the offer to help drive Ukraine’s independence was unusual.
“It raises the question. What is the real purpose of this venture? It’s very odd,” he said.
Four days after Guttieri’s email, Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi wrote to Hunter Biden about an “as you called ‘Science Ukraine’ project”.
“As I understand the Metabiota was a subcontract to principal contractor of the DoD (US Department of Defense) B&V [engineering firm Black & Veatch],” his email read. “What kind of partnership Metabiota is looking for in Ukraine?”
The US awarded $23.9 million to Metabiota later in 2014, with $307,091 allocated for “Ukrainian research projects”, government spending records showed.
The younger Biden, 52, boasted to investors that his company organized funding for Metabiota and helped it “get new customers” including “government agencies”, according to the emails.
B&V had been commissioned in 2010 by the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency to build a lab in Odessa, Ukraine, to “enhance the government’s existing surveillance systems to detect, report and respond to bioterrorism attacks, epidemics and potential pandemics”, the company’s website said.
“The DoD position is that there’s nothing nefarious here; this is pandemic early-warning research,” Gaddis told the Daily Mail. “We don’t know for sure that’s all that was going on.”
Which version of “the laptop” is this from though?
There’s now about 8-10 copies from it, yet the real one remains in custody.
But they’ve all provided no shortage of BS you simple people will buy into.
Can’t wait to see how you butcher the surveillance tapes from the Capitol.
And then how you’re indicted.
So what A.S. is saying is go after Trump and his financial records they did found nothing but do not look at Biden family. The TIC Biden is over and KJP keeps calling Biden ….Obama so we all know who is pulling the strings here.
Mr. Brandon 🤡 in the words of Yoda …
The stupid is strong with this one. Breed you should not
i love Rudy Giulianihes so entertaining and crooked to the core . Hes the mike lindell of NY.
And that laptop its been passed around more than one of Rudy’s or damsel donnies ahem lady friends … lol need I go on?
FJB: “So what A.S. is saying is go after Trump and his financial records they did found nothing but do not look at Biden family. The TIC Biden is over and KJP keeps calling Biden ….Obama so we all know who is pulling the strings here.”
You forgot about illegal schemes (Green Bay Sweep), calls to Raffensperger in Georgia to “find” the votes he needed to win in Georgia, and the insurrection he inspired to slow down Senate confirmation of Biden’s win.
Then there is that $2b. investment in Kushner’s hedge fund by the Saudis as a reward for the favorable treatment Trump extended to them. Trump made his first official visit to Saudi-Arabia where he made a fool of himself by participating like a clumsy oaf in a traditional Arab sword dance. More importantly he supported the Saudi’s claim they played no part in the horrific death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
I never said don’t investigate Hunter Biden. Once again, you must lie to bolster your case. From ProPublica:
“The president’s businesses made themselves appear more profitable to lenders and less profitable to tax officials. One expert calls the differing numbers ‘versions of fraud.’”
NEW YORK (AP) — “Donald Trump’s company was fined $1.6 million Friday for a scheme in which the former president’s top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks” 1/13
If you think Trump didn’t know this you are very naive.
“A judge Thursday ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to an array of charities as a fine for misusing his own charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.” AP 11/8/19
“We need to see the Hunter Biden d*ck pics! Now!”
-say responsible Republicans everywhere.
Can’t understand how lgb puts up his posts while in a straitjacket.
I can’t understand why he would go to a Chinese government website for his “theories” and “stories”:
Word-for-word, F___youBiden….
globalDOTchinadailyDOTcomDOTcn/a/202203/29/WS62426127a310fd2b29e53d95.html
If it’s a”he”. Still won’t admit to a gender preference.
Chuck i think he can buy framed copies of those pics from Snort jr. they are called the “hot for Hunter” collection I say we take up a collectionand buy him a set if it will shut him up about it .
im more surprised that hes vomiting up that Metabiota story for the fifth time.
They are weak for the sexy stuff, non?
That’s what repression does to a person.
Just “for the record”: nearly every word posted above by the user, “F___youBiden” has been lifted from the China Daily periodical.
Putting plagiarism aside for the moment (a familiar concept to the educated), in the past this “news” outlet has shown liberal tendencies (support for the Tienanmen Square protest, criticism of the COVID response), it remains an instrument of the Central Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party.
And this is one source for our F___youBiden’s night terrors and tales of woe. And this shows the lengths our MAGA/Republicans will go to to distract from their own treasonous behavior and poor life choices.
No matter the source, no matter the lack of credibility. If the words fit in their simple narrative, it’s fit to print (and bellow, and scream, and parrot).
ROFLOLOL!
More on Scott Adams and Dilbert”
Washington POST:
February 26, 2023 at 1:21 p.m. ET Newspapers across the United States have pulled Scott Adams’s long-running “Dilbert” comic strip after the cartoonist called Black Americans a “hate group” and said White people should “get the hell away from” them.
The Washington Post, the USA Today network of hundreds of newspapers, the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Los Angeles Times and other publications announced they would stop publishing “Dilbert” after Adams’s racist rant on YouTube on Wednesday. Asked on Saturday how many newspapers still carried the strip — a workplace satire he created in 1989 — Adams told The Post: “By Monday, around zero.”
The once widely celebrated cartoonist, who has been entertaining extreme-right ideologies and conspiracy theories for several years, was upset Wednesday by a Rasmussen poll that found a thin majority of Black Americans agreed with the statement “It’s okay to be White” — a phrase sometimes associated with racist memes.
“If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with White people … that’s a hate group,” Adams said on his live-streaming YouTube show. “I don’t want to have anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people … because there is no fixing this.”
Adams, 65, also blamed Black people for not “focusing on education” during the show and said, “I’m also really sick of seeing video after video of Black Americans beating up non-Black citizens.”
“Outrage followed”
One sentence was of particular interest to me; “If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with White people … that’s a hate group,”
What Adams fails to recognize is that, if in fact, nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with White people it’s because of supremest racist like himself.
Denying systemic racism is racist in itself.
Foot note;
“Adams did get support from at least one prominent name: Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Twitter and CEO of Tesla. Musk appeared to defend Adams in a series of tweets Sunday, arguing that it is actually the media that is “racist against whites & Asians.”
I saw Dilbert in today’s DG; I hope they plan to drop Adams’ cartoon.
Not if Elise!™ gets her way…again.
More evidence that FOX PROPAGANDA, just like the party it unabashedly supports, is trying desperately to keep the truth from the American people; gee, I wonder why?
“Some of you have been asking why I’m not covering the Dominion voting machines lawsuit against Fox involving the unproven claims of election fraud in 2020. And it’s absolutely a fair question. I believe I should be covering it. It’s a major media story given my role here at Fox, but the company has decided that as part of the organization being sued, I can’t talk about it or write about it, at least for now. I strongly disagree with that decision. But as an employee, I have to abide by it, and if that changes, I’ll let you know.” – Fox News host Howard Kurtz, on his Media Buzz show.” 1/26
And it should be noted that CNN was quite open about the problems of the Cuomo Brothers, and their enabling of them.
But there’s that radical left agenda again, always being the honest ones.
64,484,810
ABORTIONS IN THE UNITED STATES SINCE ROE V. WADE
World clock on abortions above
The Consequences of Roe v. Wade 63,459,781
Total abortions since 1973
Based on numbers reported by the Guttmacher Institute 1973-2017, with 3% added for GI estimated possible 3-5% undercount for 1973-2014. Another 12,000 per year added for 2015-2021 for abortions from “providers” GI says it may have missed in 2015-2017 counts. 1/22
Dudes really spinning today
Did they happen to mention appendectomies?
Sounds to me like a few lobotomies would be in order.
I’m betting they also track involuntary sterilizations of women as promoted by let’s go brandies
Sixty minutes did an excellent piece tonight on the Russian occupation of the city of Kherson in Ukraine which has been particularly brutal the mayor explained that certain citizen traitors were working with the Russian occupiers. When asked what should be done with these individuals the educated civil polite woman who is the mayor of the city replied they would be killed. Traitors would be killed.
Excellent expose in today’s Washington post on Trump jared and the Saudis
you can An sign up for a free account to read the article
In early 2021, as Donald Trump exited the White House, he and his son-in-law Jared Kushner faced unprecedented business challenges. Revenue at Trump’s properties had plummeted during his presidency, and the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters made his brand even more polarizing. Kushner, whose last major business foray had left his family firm needing a $1.2 billion bailout, faced his own political fallout as a senior Trump aide.
But one ally moved quickly to the rescue.
The day after leaving the White House, Kushner created a company that he transformed months later into a private equity firm with $2 billion from a sovereign wealth fund chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Kushner’s firm structured those funds in such a way that it did not have to disclose the source, according to previously unreported details of Securities and Exchange Commission forms reviewed by The Washington Post. His business used a commonly employed strategy that allows many equity firms to avoid transparency about funding sources, experts said.
A year after his presidency, Trump’s golf courses began hosting tournaments for the Saudi fund-backed LIV Golf. Separately, the former president’s family company, the Trump Organization, secured an agreement with a Saudi real estate company that plans to build a Trump hotel as part of a $4 billion golf resort in Oman.
The substantial investments by the Saudis in enterprises that benefited both men came after they cultivated close ties with Mohammed while Trump was in office — helping the crown prince’s standing by scheduling Trump’s first presidential trip to Saudi Arabia, backing him amid numerous international crises and meeting with him repeatedly in D.C. and the kingdom, including on a final trip Kushner took to Saudi Arabia on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
like, such as creating a library and museum and some speaking and writing a memoir,” Fox said. “I don’t think it ever occurred to the drafters of these ethics laws that a former president would actually try to cash in on his years of office this way.”
A beneficial relationship
Shortly after Trump’s election in 2016, Kushner connected with Mohammed for the first time.
Advertisement
Both were ascendant young scions of powerful families. Kushner, a 35-year-old with no foreign policy experience, was tapped by Trump to work toward Middle East peace; Mohammed, a 31-year-old deputy crown prince, was eyeing a path to the throne that seemed blocked by the reigning crown prince.
Over the next four years, that relationship would prove extraordinarily beneficial to both men.
Mohammed would reap arms sales, a presumed green light to blockade his neighboring nation of Qatar — despite a major U.S. military base there — and a hands-off policy when he imprisoned an array of leading Saudi citizens for months in a high-end hotel, reportedly demanding billions in funds from some in exchange for their release.
Trump and Kushner would get Mohammed’s support for an anti-terrorism center, arms purchases, and a deal normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and other nations.
Advertisement
Kushner was the key, making regular trips to Saudi Arabia and staying in close contact with Mohammed — to the concern of some White House colleagues. Two former senior administration officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters, said they often felt they were in the dark on sensitive diplomatic issues on which Kushner took the lead.
“I didn’t really know what Jared was doing with the Saudis,” one former administration official said. “That was part of the problem. We didn’t know what Jared was doing generally. And, you know, other governments had decided that you want to get close to Trump, the way to do it is through Jared.”
At the outset, the Saudis had decided the incoming Trump administration could offer a reset to U.S. relations with the kingdom, despite Trump’s campaigning by saying that “Islam hates us” and calling for a “Muslim ban” of immigrants, Kushner wrote in his memoir.
Advertisement
Kushner “was learning diplomacy on the fly,” he wrote in his memoir. Mohammed’s associates sensed Kushner’s inexperience during a post-election meeting. In a summary of the 2016 talk by Saudi officials reported by the Lebanese publication Al Akhbar, Mohammed’s advisers wrote: “Kushner made clear his lack of familiarity with the history of Saudi-American relations.”
It soon became clear that Kushner effectively was running foreign policy on Saudi Arabia.
In March 2017, Mohammed arrived in Washington and had lunch with Kushner and Trump at the White House. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson didn’t attend, and the meeting went against advice from Trump’s National Security Council. Tillerson could not be reached for comment.
That same month, Kushner asked Trump to make Saudi Arabia the site of his first foreign trip. Kushner said it could jump-start the administration’s Middle East policy by cultivating Mohammed to help forge a diplomatic breakthrough with Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Tillerson opposed rewarding the Saudis with the first trip, and Trump told Kushner that he planned to follow the secretary of state’s advice. As Kushner continued to push, he wrote, Trump told him, “Jared, read my lips: we’re not going to Saudi Arabia. Take no for an answer!”
It didn’t matter. As Kushner told it, he had seen Trump change his mind on other matters, so “I didn’t interpret his words as a hard no.”
Kushner wrote that he called Mohammed and told the prince, “Everyone here is telling me that I’m a fool for trusting you,” but after receiving assurances from the prince, he outlined a proposal to Trump: The Saudis would denounce terrorism in the region, sign deals that were supposed to create American jobs and purchase U.S. arms. Trump changed his no to a yes. The trip was on.