Letters to the Editor Sunday, Feb. 26 – Two, from readers in Albany and Glenville

Transmission line will bring many problems



Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Nov. 30 that construction of the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) transmission corridor had begun.

CHPE would bring up to 1.25 billion watts of Canadian electricity to New York City, with more than half the 340-miles of power lines shallowly buried under Lake Champlain and the Hudson River.

CHPE construction would likely stimulate the construction of additional river-wrecking dams and reservoirs in Quebec and Labrador and damage the Hudson River and fish with the release of buried sediment poisons from 100 miles of dredging for the installation of cables. Burying CHPE cables under Lake Champlain would probably violate the “forever wild” clause of the state constitution.

The Jan. 27 Montreal Gazette quoted Quebec Premier François Legault saying the Canadian province would need to build four or five new dams to increase generating capacity 50% by mid-century to meet the province’s forecasted electricity demand. He declined to identify “the four or five dams” to not alarm targeted communities.

Not mentioned in the Montreal article is CHPE.

Canceling CHPE would reduce Quebec’s “need” to construct new electrical generating capacity, hopefully spare spectacular rivers in Quebec and Labrador from the needless destruction many others have experienced and protect Lake Champlain and the Hudson River.

Tom Ellis

Albany

Face facts: Trump, Fox fans were duped



My last Gazette letter on Jan. 10 (“Democracy’s foes threaten our future”) identified my list of enemies of democracy: Trump, Rupert Murdoch (Fox Corporation), GOP-Trump supporters, and Putin (and world dictators). They all lie and misinform the public to foster divisions in our country.

While most of us accept that Biden won the election, Trump continues to espouse that the election was stolen. Fox’s daily support of the lie has fueled division in our country.

However, we recently learned that Fox’s evening talking heads knew it was a lie, mocking Trump and his attorneys off camera so not to freak out their fans and to keep the profits rolling in. Murdoch, who has no journalistic integrity, let this happen, since he hates Biden and Democrats and just wants to make money.

The implications of this lie and misinforming the public is quite significant.

I doubt the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection by Trump and supporters would have happened. GOP political candidates at the federal, state and local level bought into the lie and trashed our election system and the poor election workers and officials.

Red state legislatures have used the lie to create barriers to voting. This mistrust has spilled over into our education system and local board meetings, where citizens feel empowered to threaten civic leaders. Death threats on anyone who calls out the Big Lie have been on the rise since the 2020 election.

If Trump supporters and Fox viewers can acknowledge they were duped, perhaps we can begin to come together again.

Raymond Harris

Glenville

