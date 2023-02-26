Shaw scores four as Union men’s lacrosse opens season with win over Babson

Article Audio:

BABSON PARK, Mass. – Junior Michael Shaw scored four goals, and senior Peter Burnes had four assists as the No. 5/6 Union College men’s lacrosse team opened the 2023 season with a hard-fought 14-9 victory over Babson College at MacDowell Field in Babson Park, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

Shaw nearly matched his goal-scoring output from all of last season, while Burnes was unusually absent from the scoring column, but still made a significant impact. It was only the second time since the start of the 2021 campaign that Burnes did have a goal in a game.

Burnes assisted on three of Shaw’s goals, including back-to-back scores that gave Union a 6-3 lead at halftime and a 7-3 lead to start the second half.

The Dutchmen led 11-6 heading into the fourth quarter and held Babson at bay with goals from Matt Blasi, Jake Titus and Justin Greene.

Union junior Matthew Paolatto won 14 of 22 faceoffs and led all players with nine ground balls.

Will Spangenberg did most of the damage for Babson (1-1), with six goals and one assist.

Union 4 2 5 3 — 14

Babson 1 2 3 3 — 9

Union scoring: Shaw 4-0, Titus 2-1, Mabardy 2-2, Davis 1-0, Greene 1-0, Pike 1-0, Blasi 1-0, Reilly 1-0, DeNave 1-0, Burnes 0-4, Kip 0-1, McEvoy 0-1. Babson scoring: Spangenberg 6-1, Price 1-0, Kenney 1-0, Smith 1-0, Tauss 0-3, Solomon 0-1.

Goalies: Union, Donahue (20 shots-11 saves). Babson, Parducci (29-16); Fascilla 1-0).

