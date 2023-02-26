Siena men’s lacrosse uses third-quarter burst to beat UMass Lowell 16-12

Article Audio:

LOUDONVILLE — The Siena men’s lacrosse team broke open a close game by outscorng UMass Lowell 6-1 in the third quarter to take control on the way to a 16-12 non-conference victory at Hickey Field on Sunday.

Pratt Reynolds scored two goals for the Saints (2-1) in the third, the second of which gave Siena an 11-8 lead, and Zac Schuette got one with 57 seconds left to give Siena a 12-8 lead heading into the fourth.

The Saints extended their string of unanswered goals to eight when Christian Watts, George Rusnak and Colin Gleason each scored in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter for a 15-8 lead.

Gleason, a senior, finished with a single-game career-high three goals, and Watts also scored three.

Siena had not scored as many as 16 goals in a game since getting 20 against NJIT on April 13, 2019.

Nick Harvath had two goals and two assists for the River Hawks (0-3), and Sean Parker, Jake Davis and Garrett Murphy also scored twice.

Siena outshot UMass Lowell 50-31 for the game, including an 11-2 advantage in the third quarter.

Goalkeeper Chris Yanchoris recorded 10 saves for Siena.

UMass Lowell 3 4 1 4 — 12

Siena 3 3 6 4 — 16

UMass Lowell scoring: Harvath 2-2, Parker 2-0, Davis 2-0, Murphy 2-1, Roberts 1-2, German 1-0, Lawhorn 1-0, Sears 1-0, Redd 0-1. Siena scoring: Gleason 3-0, Watts 3-0, Schuette 2-2, Reynolds 2-0, McCarthy 2-1, Rusnak 2-2, Santillo 1-0, DiChristina 1-0, Mack 0-2, Erb 0-1, Cavaioli 0-1. Goalies: UMass Lowell, Renaud (29 shots-13 saves). Siena, Yanchoris (22-10).

