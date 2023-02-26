The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union men’s hockey’s 3-1 win over Princeton

Article Audio:

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union men’s hockey team’s 3-1 ECAC Hockey win over Princeton on Saturday at Messa Rink.

I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews Union head coach Josh Hauge and players Connor Murphy, Josh Nixon and Chris Theodore and Princeton head coach Ron Fogarty.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

