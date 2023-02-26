Winless weekend for Siena men’s basketball after blowout loss at Iona

Article Audio:

The Siena men’s basketball program ended January with a triumphant flourish, back-to-back wins that include a statement win against rival Iona that positioned the Saints as the team to beat in the MAAC this season.

February will end much differently for the Saints.

Siena played its final game of the month Sunday, and was never competitive in a 93-60 loss to red-hot Iona at Hynes Center in New Rochelle. With its ninth win in a row and a Rider loss against Mount St. Mary’s, Iona clinched the MAAC regular-season championship and the top seed in next month’s conference tournament in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“Credit to Iona. I think the last time they lost was to us in [Albany],” Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello said at the postgame press conference. “Obviously, I think they had a point to prove, and I think they’re, obviously, the team that’s playing the best basketball in the league right now.”

The defeat was the Saints’ most-lopsided since an 82-40 loss in December 2018 at St. Bonaventure. Within MAAC play, the last time Siena had lost by 30 or more points was in January 2015 when the Saints fell 83-49 at Canisius.

The winless weekend left Siena no longer chasing after a MAAC regular-season championship, not in control of its path to a top-two seed for the MAAC tournament and put achieving a fifth consecutive top-three finish in peril. Siena started the weekend tied for second place with Rider, but ended it in third place, just a game ahead of fourth-place Quinnipiac. Now on its first three-game losing streak of the season, Siena is one game back of Rider for second place.

Siena won its first six MAAC games, then won only five of its next dozen league games. With two games left in their regular season, the Saints will need to beat both Manhattan on Thursday and Saint Peter’s on Saturday to put together a .500 finish following that 6-0 MAAC start.

On Sunday, even before Iona quickly separated from the visitors during a turnover-filled start for the Saints, things weren’t going well for Siena. The Saints played without sophomore starter Jared Billups — the team’s top defensive player — due to what the program labeled an “upper-body injury.” One of Siena’s stars in its 70-53 win last month against Iona, Billups’ left arm was in a sling as he watched Sunday’s game from the bench. Billups’ status moving forward was described as “day to day.”

Siena’s problems on Sunday, though, went well beyond the loss of Billups. Two days after late turnovers undid a Siena comeback at Rider, the Saints committed four turnovers before scoring against Iona. Before the game’s first timeout, Siena had committed five turnovers and found itself down 10 points after a 5 of 7 shooting start for the Gaels. Things didn’t get much better the rest of the first half, which saw Iona’s lead grow to as many as 28 points before Siena entered halftime down 44-21.

In all, the Saints committed 16 turnovers in the first half. Prior to Sunday, the Saints had only committed more turnovers than that in a full game on three occassions this season.

“That’s not the focus needed to come in here and win a game,” Maciariello said of Siena’s ball-control miscues.

Siena only committed four more turnovers in the second half, as the Saints matched their season-high total in that category, which had been set with 20 in a November loss to Harvard. After halftime, Siena (11-7 MAAC, 17-12 overall) was never closer than 19 points, while the final lead of the day for Iona (15-3, 22-7) was its largest.

Five Iona players recorded double-digit scoring, led by 18 points apiece from Walter Clayton Jr. and Daniss Jenkins. Billups led the Siena defense against Clayton and Jenkins in Albany earlier this season, and the high-scoring duo only combined for 14 points in that matchup.

On Sunday, besides all their points, Jenkins added nine rebounds and six assists, while Clayton had seven steals, five assists and four rebounds.

For Siena, Michael Eley had 12 points and Zek Tekin scored 10. The freshmen off the bench were the team’s only double-digit scorers, as Jackson Stormo led the Siena starters with nine points.

In all, Iona’s starters outscored Siena’s opening group 68-26.

