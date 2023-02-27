Article Audio:

AMSTERDAM — Embattled Amsterdam 4th Ward Alderman Stephen Gomula, who plans to seek re-election, was asked to take a “conversation” with his intended challenger, Christopher Carpenter, outside of City Hall on Friday.

Following a special Common Council meeting on Friday morning, Gomula reportedly approached Carpenter in the lobby at City Hall when the situation unfolded. The other man was leaving the building after dropping off papers for Mayor Michael Cinquanti.

“It was a personal conversation, him and I had a couple things to talk about. We aired it out, we’re both very passionate gentlemen,” Gomula said Monday. “We’re all good. We’re professional, him and I worked it out.”

However, Carpenter said he maintained his composure while Gomula “screamed” at him over a two-month-old Facebook post addressing Gomula’s mental health struggles. Gomula disclosed his struggles on social media after he was arrested on unrelated weapons charges late last year.

“When he addressed me, he didn’t say let’s have a conversation, he verbally accosted me,” Carpenter said. “It was furious and vicious and I never want to be in that position again.”

The two men were asked to move their exchange outside by a receptionist and then by Cinquanti.

Denying any “screaming,” Gomula said the situation was resolved with the pair shaking hands. Carpenter downplayed returning the handshake.

“The only thing that mattered in that moment was his daughter who was witnessing it,” Carpenter said. “I have a lot of sympathy with what he is going through and wish him well, but I did not deserve to be attacked.”

Gomula, 49, was charged on Dec. 14 with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class D felonies, for allegedly having an assault weapon and a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

State police in a felony complaint filed in City Court allege that Gomula possessed a 30-round detachable rifle magazine and .223-caliber Windham Weaponry rifle with a forward hand grip, pistol grip and flash suppressor. Both are illegal to own in New York state.

The devices were initially recovered from Gomula’s home by city police during a call for service after Gomula threatened to end his life with a legally owned shotgun on the afternoon of Dec. 10. All of the weapons were confiscated by officers.

Gomula has acknowledged the criminal charges against him are unrelated to the mental health crisis he experienced. He has since sought therapy and publicly disclosed his past diagnosis of post traumatic stress disorder from a career in emergency services.

Based on the allegations involving weapons, Carpenter said he interpreted Gomula’s statement during their interaction that he “was going to bury me” as a threat.

“I think everybody is so concerned about what Stephen is going through and I’m so glad for that,” Carpenter said. “But I don’t think anyone is taking into consideration what could happen due to having untreated post traumatic stress disorder. I hope he is getting help.”

“I’m very concerned for my safety and very concerned for the safety of my friends and family and people in that ward,” he added.

The incident at City Hall is under police investigation, according to Cinquanti, who declined further comment.

A spokesperson for the Amsterdam Police Department could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Following his arrest, fellow city officials called on Gomula to resign from office to focus on his mental health and the charges against him. He resisted, planning to use his recent experiences and platform as an alderman to bring attention to mental health struggles, especially among emergency services personnel.

Doubling down on those commitments, Gomula, a Republican, on Monday announced that he plans to seek re-election to the Common Council in November.

“I’m looking to continue what I started about four years ago when I got involved in politics. To keep putting the city in the right direction, vote with my conscience and make the city a better place for my daughter and everybody else’s kids,” Gomula said.

“I’ve made some mistakes that are obviously very public. My mistakes are my own, I take full responsibility for things I’ve done,” he added. “But PTSD and my mental health plays a big part in that. I want to show people you can overcome obstacles and help others while you help yourself.”

Carpenter, a Democrat, is also planning an election bid to represent Amsterdam’s 4th Ward. He said the decision to run for office is the culmination of years of service to community nonprofits and organizations and is unrelated to circumstances surrounding Gomula.

“For me it’s a natural progression, it’s been something that I have thought about for years and I felt that it was the right time,” Carpenter said. “I think I bring a lot to the table and care a lot about this city. My only goal has been and always will be to try to help people.”

Leaders of the Montgomery County Democratic and Conservative parties confirmed they will each be endorsing Carpenter. The Conservative Party had endorsed Gomula in the last election.

“[Carpenter] is a community-first type of individual and I think he would do great for the 4th Ward,” Montgomery County Democratic Party Chair Terry Bieniek said. “He is going to be a very strong opponent.”

“[Carpenter] enjoys helping people and he helps a lot of people,” Conservative Party Chairman Pete Phelps said. “He’s an honest man, he is very fair, that’s what I look for.”

The Montgomery County Republican Party typically waits until after the primaries to make endorsements, according to Chairman Joseph Emanuele, who declined to comment on Gomula’s candidacy.

Bieniek expressed surprise over Gomula’s plans to seek re-election when he could be barred from holding public office if convicted of a felony.

Although he has repeatedly declined to comment on the allegations against him on the advice of his attorney, Gomula is hopeful the charges will be reduced so that he can remain in office and seek another two-year term on the Common Council. His next appearance in Amsterdam City Court is set for April 4 at 8:15 a.m.

“Right now I’m accused, but not convicted, so I’m announcing plans to run until I can’t. I’m going to leave it to voters if they think I’m doing a good job,” Gomula said. “I wish Chris the best of luck. I’m going to run a clean campaign and let the best man win.”

Gomula was previously convicted of second-degree menacing and served 30 days in jail for pulling out a gun and aiming it at another man during an argument in 2003. He was a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy at the time.

Off-duty during the altercation, Gomula displayed his service weapon before eventually lowering the gun while another on-duty officer stood by. The incident resulted in disciplinary proceedings before he ultimately resigned and later pleaded guilty to the menacing charge.

Reach Ashley Onyon at [email protected] or @AshleyOnyon on Twitter.

