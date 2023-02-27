Body found in Mohawk River was Samantha Humphrey, Schenectady Police confirm

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — Three months after she went missing, Schenectady police confirmed on Monday that the body found in the Mohawk River last Wednesday was that of Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey.

The Schenectady High School ninth-grader, then 14, was last seen on Nov. 25 at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood, the same area where a resident found the body on the river shore on last Wednesday afternoon.

An autopsy conducted on Friday confirmed Humphrey’s identity, police said Monday.

The department noted on Monday that the Humphrey family has been contacted and the investigation into her death is ongoing.

The image of Samantha Humphrey released by police in November

“The Schenectady Police Department is awaiting additional autopsy results and further information will be released when it becomes available,” the agency wrote in a statement.

In the wake of Humphrey’s disappearance, Schenectady police launched an extensive search of the Mohawk River with assistance of state police dive teams and helicopters.

The police searched the river area around Riverside Park numerous times in the months after Humphrey vanished before the body was spotted by an unidentified resident who was fishing in the river at approximately 2:37 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

The body was discovered in the shadow of Riverside Park, several hundred yards away from a memorial for Humphrey which sits on a park bench commemorating the teenager’s life.

Humphrey’s body was found two weeks to the day after her 15th birthday.

