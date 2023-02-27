Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Black lives Matter member Chandler Hickenbottom is expected to appear before Judge Constantine DeStefano on March 7 regarding a disorderly conduct complaint filed against her by city Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino.

The appearance comes as Hickenbottom’s attorney, Mark Mishler. who also represents other BLM members, said he will fight the complaint and is preparing a federal lawsuit against the Saratoga Springs Police Department over “a pattern of violations of constitutional rights.” He said they don’t have an exact date on when the lawsuit will be filed.

“I’m representing a number of individuals who have been subjected to the kind of targeting and unlawful arrests and prosecutions and brutality by the city of Saratoga Springs Police Department over the past several years,” he said.

Montagnino said Monday he’s unsure if Hickenbottom will need to appear in Saratoga Springs City Court or Mechanicville City Court, where DeStefano is a judge.

The complaint, a violation, stems from a Feb.7 meeting in which Hickenbottom refused to cede the microphone during the public comment period of a City Council meeting leading to the adjournment of the meeting. The meeting then restarted but was again quickly adjourned after Hickenbottom and other BLM members argued with Montagnino about his statement surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols in relation to the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Montagnino has maintained that he filed the complaint because “a lawful assembly, a lawful gathering, our City Council meeting was disturbed by Ms. Hickenbottom.”

All of the other commissioners and Mayor Ron Kim chastised Montagnino for filing the complaint. In a press release Thursday Kim called for Montagnino to withdraw the charge and join him in “continuing to find common ground with all members of our community.”

Montagnino said Monday he will not withdraw the complaint.

“I’m perfectly willing to negotiate a disposition, but I’m not dropping it,” he said.

Mishler said the complaint against his client is outrageous.

“It is an attempt to silence activists and to chill the exercise of First Amendment protected rights by people who care deeply about the quality of life for people in Saratoga Springs and care deeply about the history and ongoing issues with the Saratoga Springs Police Department in regard to racism, police brutality and a lack of accountability,” he said. “To try and silence people who are speaking out on issues of such importance and to scare people by bringing someone to court who spoke out at a council meeting is improper and we will be putting a lot of effort into fighting this.

