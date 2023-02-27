Article Audio:

BALLSTON SPA — The former owners, landlord and operators of the now-shuttered Saratoga Center for Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Care center will pay back $7.16 million in Medicaid claims in an agreement reached with the state’s attorney general and U.S. Department of Justice.

Under the agreement, which was announced Monday by state Attorney General Letitia James and U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman, the former owners, operators and landlord admitted to running an unlicensed facility in violation of state law and neglecting residents at the 257-bed nursing center located at 149 Ballston Ave. in Ballston Spa.

Named in the settlement are owners Alan “Ari” Schwartz and Jeffrey Vegh, who began operating the facility under the Saratoga Center for Care LLC entity in 2015; Jack Jaffa, the unlicensed operator; and Leon Melohn, the landlord who owns the property where the nursing home sits. Under the terms of the agreement, Schwartz will be prohibited from participating in Medicare, Medicaid and other federal health programs for 10 years. Vegh and Jaffa will be excluded for 11 and 20 years, respectively, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“We trust nursing homes to protect New Yorkers during their most vulnerable days, but the owners, unlicensed operator, and landlord of Saratoga Center repeatedly violated the law for their benefit,” James said in a statement. “Instead of providing quality care and compassion that residents deserved, the owners of Sara Center deceived regulators and left residents to suffer deplorable conditions and neglect.”

The Saratoga Center was previously a county-owned facility, operating as Maplewood Manor, until it was sold to the Saratoga Center for Care LLC in 2015.

A year earlier, the state’s Department of Health approved Schwartz and Vegh to operate the nursing facility following a months-long vetting process, with the understanding that Melohn would be the facility’s landlord and keep an “arms length” distance, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.

When applying to operate the facility, Schwartz and Vegh told regulators they were seeking private loans to purchase the facility, when in fact the building’s acquisition was being funded by Melohn, whom the pair were in business with previously.

A financial dispute between the parties arose in 2017, resulting in Melohn requiring Schwartz and Vegh to surrender the facility’s operation that February. He appointed Jaffa, a close business associate, to operate the facility, but the state was never notified of the change as required by law.

Jaffa operated the facility without the proper license until the center closed in 2021, according to a news release.

During that period, the quality of care at the nursing home declined, with the facility being inadequately staffed and failing to maintain basic services like hot water and clean linens.

“Residents at Saratoga Center suffered significant medication errors. The investigation also revealed that residents experienced excessive and unnecessary falls and injuries, including the development of pressure sores that went untreated,” the news release states.

“Nursing homes should protect the health and well-being of every resident,” Freedman said in a press release. “That did not happen at Saratoga Center. Instead, a business dispute between the operators and landlord led to dangerous conditions for residents and staff and caused the submission of false claims to Medicaid for worthless services.”

In 2019. the Saratoga Center was named a “Special Focus Facility” by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for consistently failing to maintain compliance. The center closed permanently in 2021 after reaching an agreement with state regulators to relocate residents to other facilities.

The center’s owner, operator and landlord will pay $7.16 million collectively, with $,300,800 going directly to New York state. The remaining balance of $2,867,200 will be paid to the federal government.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: [email protected] or by calling 518-395-3120.

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs