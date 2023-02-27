High school basketball: Duanesburg boys run past Berne-Knox-Westerlo in Class C semifinal

Article Audio:

No. 1 seed Duanesburg boys’ basketball overcame a slow first quarter to take down No. 4 Berne-Knox-Westerlo, 58-33, in the Section II Class C semifinals at Glens Falls’ Cool Insuring Arena Monday.

After scoring just four points in the opening eight minutes, the Eagles exploded for 17 in the second frame and held the Bulldogs to just three. It was the first of two dominant periods of play for the victors. They closed the game in the fourth quarter 21-6.

Jeffery Mulhern led the Eagles with 24 points, 10 rebounds — seven on the offensive glass, and six steals. Peyton Fall added 14 points and seven rebounds.

A.J. Wright scored 16 points for B-K-W and grabbed eight rebounds.

Duanesburg advances to Friday’s championship game at 5 p.m. in Glens Falls against the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal between No. 2 Hoosic Valley and No. 6 Warrensburg.

CHATHAM, STILLWATER ADVANCE

A big night from Matt Thorsen led Chatham past Voorheesville 77-57 in the Class CC semifinals, also in Glens Falls.

The senior scored 32 points on 55% shooting from the field, including 4 for 8 from behind the arc. His teammate Tate VanAlstyne also knocked down four 3-pointers en route to a 16-point game. Tyler Kheller (13 points) and Jacob Barcare (12 points) rounded out a foursome of Panthers in double figures. Nick Romansky led Voorheesville with 20 points, making four 3-pointers as well.

Stillwater withstood a strong third quarter from Greenwich on its way to a 61-50 victory in the other Class CC semifinal.

The Warriors entered halftime leading 32-23, but the Witches responded out of the locker room to cut the lead to 41-38. Jackson Mueller starred for Stillwater, scoring 30 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, as well as shooting 12 for 15 from the free-throw line. Greenwich’s leading scorer was Jacob Ziehm with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.

FALCONS SET UP FINAL WITH EAGLES

No. 4 seed Colonie girls’ basketball gave No. 1 Albany all it could handle in the Class AA semifinals at Hudson Valley Community College, but a strong offensive second half by the top seed made the difference in its 77-68 victory.

The Red Raiders led after the first and second quarters, heading into halftime up 31-30. However, while Colonie minimized the impact of Albany’s Shonyae Edwards after the break — 19 of her game-high 26 points were in the first half, others began to step up for the Falcons. Iyana Weedon and Amari Scott-Starr knocked down a combined nine 3-pointers — seven in the second half, and scored 17 and 15 points, respectively. Azera Gates added another 15 for Albany. Bella Franchi and Gabby Martin led Colonie with 22 and 20 points, respectively.

