High schools: Lansingburgh tops BH-BL in Class A boys’ basketball quarterfinal; CD Jets, Bethlehem advance in boys’ hockey

Wesley McIntyre scored 21 points, including a 13 of 21 performance at the free throw line, to lead No. 4 Lansingburgh in a 68-57 win over No. 5 Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake on Sunday at UHY Center in Loudonville. Also for Lansingburgh, Isaiah Allison scored 17 points, James Oliver scored 12 and Logan Hardt scored 10.

Alex Doin’s 19 points led the way for Burnt Hills, which also got 13 points from Luke Haluska and 11 from Myles Yannuzzi.

No. 2 Hudson Falls allowed just eight points through three quarters in its 43-25 win over No. 10 Averill Park. Peyton Smith led Hudson Falls with 12 points, Noah Tyler scored 11 and Noah Williamson scored 10. Averill Park’s Jacob Phelps scored eight points.

The Class A semifinals on Wednesday at Cool Insuring Arena at Glens Falls will feature Hudson Falls vs. No. 3 Troy at 5 p.m., followed by Lansingburgh vs. No. 1 Amsterdam at 6:30.

In the Class AA quarterfinals at Hudson Valley Community College, top-seeded Ballston Spa beat No. 8 Colonie 65-50 behind a huge game from Nick Verdile, who reached 1,000 career points in a game that saw him score 36 points.

The Scotties will meet No. 5 seed Green Tech, a 57-47 winner over Bethlehem on Sunday, in the semifinals.

In the Class C quarterfinals, Chris Jones led five players in double figures for No. 2 Hoosic Valley, scoring 16 points in an 82-43 win over No. 10 Schoharie. Hoosic Valley also got 14 points from Isaiah Eckler, 12 from Lane Cramer, 11 from Isaac Wiley and 10 from Logan Reilly. Schoharie’s Matt Bernhardt finished with 23 points.

Hoosic Valley’s semifinal opponent on Tuesday in Glens Falls will be No. 6 Warrensburg, which beat Saratoga Central Catholic 39-32 behind 21 points from Steve Schloss. Aiden Dunne led Saratoga Catholic with 12 points.

CD JETS ADVANCE

In the semifinals of the Section II Division 1 boys’ ice hockey tournament, the fourth-seeded Capital District Jets knocked off No. 1 seed Adirondack, 3-2, to advance to Tuesday’s championship game at Union College. In the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Bethlehem beat No. 3 Shenendehowa 3-2 in overtime.

