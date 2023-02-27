Hudson Valley women’s basketball player, Schalmont grad Graber named NJCAA Region 3 Player of the Year

Article Audio:

TROY – Hudson Valley women’s basketball freshman and Schalmont High School grad Payton Graber was named the NJCAA Region 3 Player of the Year on Monday.

Graber becomes the first HVCC women’s basketball player to be named Region 3 Player of the Year since Lindsey Bradt won the honor in 2001 and 2002.

She averaged a program-record 24.8 points per game this season, and ranked second in scoring in the NJCAA. Graber shot 41.2% from the field while hitting 51 three-point field goals and tallied 421 points, 17th most in program single-season history.

Graber led the team with 4.9 steals per game, which ranked third in the nation, and grabbed a team-best 9.4 rebounds to lead the team in rebounding as a 5-foot-8 guard. She also led the team with 3.6 assists per game while averaging over 33 minutes per game.

