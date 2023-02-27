Images: Inside the Olde South Street Shoppe in Burnt Hills (13 photos)

BURNT HILLS – A look inside the Olde South Street Shoppe in Burnt Hills recently.
Photos from our Erica Miller
More: The Olde South Street Shoppe in Burnt Hills looks to restore history through stained glass, antiques
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Saratoga County, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville