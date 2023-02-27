Letters to the Editor Monday, Feb. 27

|
Board president lacks leadership
Duanesburg School Board President Shayne Mitchell is an example of everything wrong with school boards today.
As an elected leader, he is a representative of the community, a steward both of its children and taxpayers as well as an advocate for all students and public education.
Mitchell has chosen not to get a pulse of what the community thinks about vaccines and advocate for them because it may be divisive. In reality, his non-action is actually creating more divisiveness.
Leaders should never have their head in the sand avoiding tough topics.
As a board president, he must have a pulse from all stakeholders on important issues. He should be participating in the NYS School Board Association’s (NYSSBA) annual conference, where they vote on the key issues the association lobbies for change with the legislature and regents.
His board should have an advocacy committee participating in NYSSBA’s legislative lobby day, where local boards connect with local legislators to alert them of key issues in their district. If you don’t survey the community, how do you know what is important to them?
As this is a tough topic and regardless of the outcome of the survey, wouldn’t it be better to have this information and send a letter to the groups determining the final outcome, so your community has input on the decision?
Instead Mitchell has abdicated his responsibilities, leaving his community voiceless on an extremely important topic. This is failed and lazy leadership at its worst.
Will Farmer
Burnt Hills
The writer is a former BHBL School Board member.
Disagreeing doesn’t make people wrong
In regard to Janice Evans Thompson’s Feb. 21 letter (“Endorsement still a stain on Gazette,”), I see that you do not like Elise Stefanik or her “vulgar, unprofessional poster.”
Obviously, that must have been the first “poster” you saw of Biden bashing. For the record, it was not her poster.
Would that have bothered you so much if it was a Democrat bashing a Republican? Are you saying that for four years there was no Trump bashing? I think not.
Trump has not been the president for over two years, yet the insults against the deplorables and ultra-MAGA Republicans continue.
Perhaps instead of being so incensed, Ms. Thompson, you could live by the adage that those that live in glass houses should not throw stones.
Perhaps someday we can all stop this nonsense and realize that differing opinions does not make someone wrong.
Maybe we could learn from each other. Wouldn’t that be refreshing.
Sue Tucci
Scotia
Eric Schwerin became one of Hunter Biden’s closest friends, business associates, and an emotional “pillar” to the president’s troubled second son over a 20-year relationship that transformed the enigmatic moneyman into a D.C. power player.
This out today:
Key Hunter Biden associate cooperating with Congress, opening crucial window into
Joe Biden dealings
TIC Biden time is short TIK-TOK
A reported tweets:
I am sick and tired over the lack of footage of the Ukraine war. I worked in cable news. I am initiated. If it bleeds, it leads. Where is the war footage? Where are the Pulitzer Prize winning photos? This smacks of a scam and the American people are fed up.
He has a point where is the footage . I remember seeing the footage about Vietnam, Gulf war.
Woody Harrelson hosting SNI: “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.
So now the attacks from MSM come after him, seems like Hollywood is now seeing the light.
Follow the money and look at Pfizer and Moderna.
1. NIAID funds gain-of-function experiments at Wuhan lab.
2. Wuhan lab makes Covid.
3. Moderna makes “vaccine” for Covid.
4. Moderna shares “vaccine” profits with NIAID.
5. Go to 1.
Remember when the U.S. government instructed parents to gas their children with DDT?
Forcing children to take the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine will be remembered as another moment when #TrustTheScience was tragically wrong.
Sec Def Chris Miller just went on Tim cast and absolutely blew away the that President
Trump was trying to stage military coup January coup.
“DUDE, I was running the military. There was no coup. Can’t happen. Milley
was right about that.
I spent my life in service to this country and I swore to protect and
defend the constitution..
How to set up an “insurrection”
1. Secretly minimize USC security fencing/staffing & decline nat’l guard
2. Infiltrate crowd with 100+ informants, agents, and instigators on front lines
3. Illegally shoot explosives and tear gas into peaceful crowds
4. Let simmer 3 hrs
5. Take down Pres. Trump’s twitter video telling everyone to be peaceful & go home
6. Hide all video evidence of insurrection planning & call it “national security”
7. Ban Trump & 100k+ supporters off social media
Voila!
I hope a family member is keeping an eye on Mr. Brandon 🤡….In my opinion he just the kind of person that will snap and do something unconscionable and we read about in the papers. He’s a Pizzagate waiting to happen.
MR Varoma I concur this individual is truly troubled. Lets just be thankful our great Democracy survives despite his support for Putin and China
Let’s go Brandies is defined daily by his increasingly hysterical efforts to define his reality.
Posted by the creature let’s go brandies a nazi oriented posts such as the one below define him
please be sure to fact check any of his posts if you read them the are chock full of lies. FACT CHECK THE DUDE HE LIES
HE does not support this country often arguing in favor of hostile countries. Surely not someone who merits the massive amounts of attention he desires
It’s important to recognize a facist position for what it is and if you promote it identify if for what it is American DEMOCRACY thankfully does not support involuntary sterilization of women
Posted by let’s go Brandon on Jan 31 2023
own it dude don’t hide behind your fake name
“Okay if the women gets an abortion then she obviously does not want children why just sterilize her so she can have all the unprotected sex with as many partners as she wants and never have to worry about abortions? No different than suggesting men getting a vasectomy. You are correct men cannot get an abortion, yet a women would not need one is it weren’t for a man
I could say the same for the both of you
An article on page A5 of today’s DG explains why the Republican party is falling under the control of the far right wing. It is the most extreme members of the party who participate most in the selection of party leaders, including state party chairpersons. Hence, election deniers like Kristina Karamo in Michigan are taking control of the party.
Election deniers are almost always fundamentalist, evangelical Christians. They believe they KNOW what god wants. There is no compromise and facts and logic are irrelevant. The election was stolen from their “Chosen One” no matter what the courts or election officials or recounts tell us.
Egotists who believe they know the mind and will of the omnipotent and omniscient creator of everything are endangering democracy. They favor authoritarianism because it is the most efficient way to accomplish their goals, god’s goals. People who do not agree with them are not “real” Americans.
The party leaders referred to derisively as RHINOS by the fanatical minority have it in their power to step up and speak out against these fanatics who threaten truth, honor, tolerance and every other American value. Those like Stefanik, Cruz, and Graham who have joined the fanatics for personal political gain must join the fight to cleanse their party of the MAGA wing.
If the anti-democratic wing of the GOP continues to grow in numbers and power, they will do anything to achieve god’s will as they see it.
That means more election denying, more lies, more violence. If this happens, America will be a hell-hole much like Putin’s Russia.
And there are people posting views supporting the far right and spreading disinformation on this very site. We must continue countering this horrifying trend.
MR Santo the content of the daily Gazette editorial you cite is supported by the bizarre daily ramblings of Let’s go Brandies. It is exactly the type of behavior mentioned I would not be surprised if soon he will be calling him self Majorie Taylor greene. Let’s hope he gets some help soon.
“What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me? It’s such a bizarre world. I understand why people on the Right call them ‘Godless.’ I didn’t think the Left was as mean as the Right. They are!” – Marianne Williiamson 2024 Democratic Presidential Contender.
She must read this column, the DG liberal liars fit’s her narrative like a glove. On another note, it was a lab leak (no sh#t) and Fetterman is mentally unfit to serve (no sh#t). Anyone remember when the DG liars tried convincing us just the opposite on both fronts? I do. It’s all liberal propaganda and lies, nothing more. PS: Guy Varoma is an election denier. 🙂
Flynn, forget any other evidence; you found a Democrat who agrees with you that the “Left (is) as mean as the Right.” In your mind, that is adequate to prove your point.
Nasty people like MTG, Boebert, Gaetz, Gosar,and their leader Trump don’t matter. You found a Democrat who agrees with you. The case along with your mind is closed!
Mr. Flynn 🤡it’s plain and simple. You have “Electile Dysfunction” They have pills for that called Prozac. They will make you face the “hard” reality (no pun intended) of things. Maybe you, Mr. Bill 🤡 and Mr. Brandon 🤡 can get a group discount rate.
Also still waiting on your facts on the 2016 and 2020 elections please list your comparisons Between Hillary and Trump as I asked the past 2 days.
Please support the people praying for the unborn in front of the Schenectady Planned Parenthood. We ask forgiveness for our sins against our children. Please stop infantcide .
Obviously there are nasty individuals at every point on the political spectrum. All people have been nasty at times. But only a person open to stereotyping and prejudice would think it important to determine whether Democrats are nastier than MAGA fans.
Forget facts. MAGA believes what they want even if their opinions have no factual or logical basis.
Guy and I have explained that Hillary Clinton was not an election denier. Flynn chooses to ignore that since it doesn’t coincide with his views. He calls Guy an election denier with no basis whatsoever. Neither Guy nor Hillary tried to stop Trump from assuming the presidency after he won the electoral vote, even though he lost the popular vote by 3,000,000. To indicate dissatisfaction with the way we conduct elections, to call for reform, and to point out unfair interference in an election by Russia and the FBI does not constitute election denial.
Refusing to concede and scheming to stay in power illegally and violently and lying, to this day, in the face of 60+ court decisions and your own AG’s recognition of your loss, that is election denial.
Do you get it yet, Flynn?
FJB, pray to god to stop natural miscarriages.
The two dingdongs pushing for the vaccine survey in Duanesburg are just that…dingdongs. They have the same mindset as LGB and DeSantis where the goal is ultimately to destroy public education and replace it with a series of publicly financed charter and private schools paid for through vouchers that aren’t governed by the same oversight as public schools.
I heard that there is evidence that Katie Hobbs and her husband are under investigation for working with Mexican drug cartels and that there was election interference. We will see.
Also, I will say i saw Jesus Revolution yesterday what a great movie and a true story. Everyone should see it.
Some people wouldn’t recognize tyranny if it slapped a mask on their face, made them stand six feet apart, and forced them to take a vaccine for a virus that had a 99.8% survival rate.
Kid Rock
letsgobrandon
February 27th, 2023
Once you accept the “Big Election Lie” it becomes easier and easier to deny the truth when it doesn’t fit your narrative. It is difficult to justify withholding aid from Ukraine in the face of the humanitarian crisis resulting from Putin’s brutal invasion. Therefore, MAGA and FJB begin denying that a war in Ukraine is going on.
WILL YOU PLEASE STOP!
Typical right-wing nonsense about Katie Hobbs straight out of the Trump playbook. Just say that you heard about something happening or that “many people are talking about it” and will it into existence. No facts, no actual reporting. Just say it enough in the right-wing media and the sheep will believe it. Guess it isn’t surprising when they’re quoting Kid Rock to make a political point lmao. So much for “stick to music” right?
Do you mean like Russia, Russia, Russia screwville
Breger: In 2006, the US Attorney’s Office in Illinois, Idaho, and Indiana investigated the laundering of drug cartel monies through a complex series of single-family home purchases in those particular states. By 2009, numerous real estate agents, escrow companies, and title insurers had been indicted, charged, and convicted of racketeering. And in 2014, our office was asked to review the case file. The reason for this was we were asked to determine whether the monies from the sale of the properties had filtered to properties purchased in Arizona, specifically in Maricopa and Pima County. We concluded that several real estate agents convicted in Iowa had set up laundering systems in Arizona, and thereafter, had transferred the proceeds of sales to Panamanian corporations.
If you look at the deeds for Kathleen M Hobbs and Patrick D Goodman, I have provided you with the first signed pages of the deeds, and on page 65 is a comparison of just the signatures… for the buyers of each deed. This page will speak for itself. There’s obviously some inconsistencies with the signatures for Kathleen and for Patrick. This is apparent to anyone with any naked eye. But we have verified all our findings with a qualified forensic document expert who represents the state of California. Now, let’s look at the notaries who signed these deeds. Again, I provided you with a page of all the notary signatures on page 66. Next to this, I provided you with references to pages from our reports that we have from our qualified forensic document expert where similar writings have been verified as either being that of Brittany or Dawna. The only other option is in some situations they are graphics or traces of other signatures where we can verify that an imposter has attempted to copy an original signature.
To summarize our findings with regards to Governor Katie Hobbs, taking into account just those documents in her name, are as follows: There are nine deeds of trust in the name of Kathleen M Hobbs and Patrick T. Goodman, husband and wife from 1997 to 2021, which essentially means that they either purchased or refinance a home every two to three years which is statistically not likely… But even more so, when six of the nine deeds of trust were recorded within the 10-year period between 97 and 2007. The concentration of which between 2001 and 2005 which was during Miss Hobbs’s tenure at Emerge Arizona. When researching the documents filed with the Corporation Commission for Emerge Arizona, we found that these documents evidence hand signing and hand printing that belongs to Brittany and or Dawna. If one were to guess, and this is just a guess on our part, emerge Arizona seems to have been formed as a medium to attract women interested in politics and bribe them through the proper scheme to adopt positions of power and to further the goals and objectives of the cartel. Most of these deeds have been fraudulently notarized, meaning that one or multiple parties’ names in the transaction are either not present or do not exist at all.
Mr. Bill 🤡 “I Heard” “someone told me” ” I read it somewhere” are Trump’s very words when he has no proof of anything. This is how your conspiracy started with Paul Pelosi and broken glass. Do you like being an idiot for Trump and The Republican Party?
Same old, same old from people like Sue Tucci;
“Trump has not been the president for over two years, yet the insults against the deplorables and ultra-MAGA Republicans continue.” – No sh/t Sherlock, did you not realize tRrump announced his candidacy for 2024 and the MAGA movement is is as strong as ever? And, yes, the deplorable ultra-MAGA Republican are still very relevant contributors to the demise of American, as well as world democracy and should be fought tooth and nail.
“Perhaps someday we can all stop this nonsense and realize that differing opinions does not make someone wrong.” – Right, but but when lying and disregarding fact is called “differing opinions” it most definitely is wrong.
“Maybe we could learn from each other. Wouldn’t that be refreshing.” – Great idea, so if you’re truly interested in learning, change the channel from Fox propaganda, and pay attention to facts.
Student Debt forgiveness will come before the US Supreme Court this week.
Besides the fact that forgiveness for one set of individuals vs others (some of whom paid back everything & others that have never borrowed) is fundamentally unfair, our constitution framers gave the power of the purse to Congress not the President.
Not striking down this Executive Order would open up flood gates to spend Trillions by future presidents at a whim and continue to cause the rise in college education costs.
I don’t think anyone would be opposed to forgiving debt for a trade off (working for the peace corps, serving in the military, working as a public health nurse, etc), but to strike out debt while others have paid is wrong. The pool of loan funds is there from repayments that have been made over the years. Where would new loans come from if there were no repayments.
Read the Mueller Report regarding “Russia, Russia, Russia” and you’ll find your answer Bill.
As for that cut and paste job you did from whatever internet sleuth website you read it on, the statements that stick out to me most are: “There’s obviously some inconsistencies with the signatures for Kathleen and for Patrick”, and “If one were to guess, and this is just a guess on our part…”. So there you have it, the right wing’s “facts” are an admission of evidentiary inconsistencies, and wild guesses about what was or wasn’t gong on. But sure, whatever helps you sleep at night Bill lol. Guess we’ll also be getting those election results from Arizona that are going to definitively prove Trump won. How did that Cyber Ninja investigation go after we were promised evidence he won!?
When Democrats accuse you of doing something nefarious — for example, subverting democracy — you can bet your bottom dollar it’s because they are doing exactly what they are accusing you of doing. That’s just how their party works. “Guy and I have explained that Hillary Clinton was not an election denier” A. Santo
“I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important,” she told supporters on Twitter this week. “But we also have to look ahead because, you know what, our opponents certainly are. Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they’re not making a secret of it.” – Killary Clinton
“There was a widespread understanding that election was not on the level. We still don’t know what happened… but you don’t win by 3 million votes and have all this other shenanigans and stuff going on and not come away with an idea like, ‘Whoa, something’s not right here.’” – Killary Clinton
“That’s why, Clinton said, “we need numbers so overwhelming that Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.” – Killary Clinton
“Hillary Clinton says she has been telling candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination that even if they run a perfect campaign, the election could be “stolen” from them, implying that was what befell her in 2016″
Again, these liberals lie and propagate daily and expect people to believe their “truth”. Quite frankly, their truth is a big pile of lies and b.s.
PS: Guy Sharona is an election denier.
Mr. Flynn 🤡 did Hillary have a rally on Jan 6th and tell people to march on the Capitol and fight like hell?….Did Hillary try to submit over 62 court cases that the election was stolen with no evidence all the way to the supreme court which were lost ? Did hillary concede on that very night …yes …unlike Trump. I have other comparisons between Trump and Hillary if you would like to hear them ….But it will take a lot of space …Agin you listed one side and nothing about Trump….You have “Electile Dysfunction” still
At least she conceded the election. At least she didn’t call Secretaries of State to find votes. At least she didn’t file dozens of lawsuits overturn the election with zero evidence. At least she didn’t blame a dead Hugo Chavez’s voting machines for her loss. At least she didn’t destroy the lives of state legislative leaders, election workers, and other innocent people just trying to do their jobs with her obvious lies.
All very low bars to clear on not just the morals of an elected leader but basic human decency, and yet Trump failed to clear any of them. But keep going on about Hillary Clinton lmao. The right loves to make false equivalencies and lacks an ounce of self-reflection. And before you respond, “no, I’m not a Hillary Clinton fan, not even close.”
flynn, the Mueller report showed us the truth about the Russian influence on our campaign, and the Dominion disclosure of Fox communications showed us who the liars are. Your repetition of what the right has already been exposed for, attempting to pin it on others (libs, Dems, Progs, whatever) is laughable, and only you people take it seriously.
Obviously you don’t care what I or anyone else says that you don’t like, but I just want to point out that your positions, your sentiments, your anger, your beliefs, your political views are not trending upward, and you will continue to win less and less. The facts back me up on that and most people can see through the noise.
Or maybe you just think you’re smarter than everyone else? Like marincic?
At least she blah blah blah Yeah but you can’t compare yadda yadda yadda – Did Hillary have yadda yadda yadda. Dance extreme liberals – dance. Liberal facts are not reality – they’re created to support a narrative of lies and deception. More and more of the so called conspiracy theories are being shown to be true – what lie will be debunked next? Stay tuned, Im sure there’ll be plenty more in the near future.
Mr. Flynn 🤡 your “Electile Dysfunction” is causing you to make false equivalencies. Hillary never claimed mas voter fraud. Trump did and you bought it. You need help to get out of the Trump pit of despair. Regain your dignity and you might feel better.
“He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why – it’s because I’m the only person in this field, who’s ever gone toe to toe with him. – Joe Biden on Putin.
February 24, 2022 Russia invades Ukraine. Looks like just the opposite of what the Gaslighter in Chief said, go figure. Maybe the liberals will vote Marianne Williamson in the primary, cant get any worse than who’s in there now, can it?
Looks like he IS going toe to toe with him by rallying the world community to the defense of Ukraine, and Putin is losing badly. But you and the rest of the anti-democratic minority can go support Putin and his murderous regime if you’d like. Tucker Carlson told you so, so go ahead and dance fascist dance.
MOSCOW, June 17, 2021 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin lavished praise on his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday, a day after the two leaders held a summit, saying Biden was incorrectly portrayed in the Russian and U.S. media as being unfocused and vague.
Biden and Putin agreed to launch arms control and cyber-security talks at a Geneva summit on Wednesday, recording small gains and big differences at a meeting which they both described as pragmatic rather than friendly. read more
The Kremlin said earlier on Thursday it had been pleased with what it called a positive summit and singled out a joint statement that reiterated the need to avoid nuclear war as significant. read more
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool
Speaking to university graduates by video link later on Thursday, Putin, 68, had only warm words for Biden, 78, in contrast to Russian state media which has sometimes portrayed the U.S. president as struggling to do his job both physically and mentally.
“I want to say that the image of President Biden that our press and even the American press paints has nothing in common with reality,” Putin told the graduates.
“He was on a long trip, had flown across the Ocean, and had to contend with jet lag and the time difference. When I fly it takes its toll. But he looked cheerful, we spoke face-to-face for two or maybe more hours. He’s completely across his brief,” said Putin.
“Biden is a professional, and you have to be very careful in working with him to make sure you don’t miss anything. He doesn’t miss anything, I can assure you.”
Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams
Steven Flynn
February 27th, 2023
At least she blah blah blah Yeah but you can’t compare yadda yadda yadda
That is exactly what you always sound like to informed rational people.
Are you pushing the ridiculous story that Putin invaded Ukraine because Biden was president? It couldn’t have been because Trump weakened Ukraine by delaying congressionally approved military aid or because he praised Putin for preparing carefully for his brutal invasion which could have signaled Americans would support looking the other way.
Biden has been a leader in sanctioning Russia and calling for our allies to support the Ukrainian resistance. It is your side that wants to cut back on aid to Ukraine.
Flynn, now you can commence blah blah blahing and yadda yadda yaddaing.
You sound more like Brandon every day, who was asinine enough to post denial of both the war in Ukraine and the 1/6 insurrection. He posted these ridiculous contentions today.
You, apparently, consider “getting Hillary and the Libs” far more important than questioning Brandon’s absurdities.
A.S. Is an old man who is the guy on the street that yells at kids to get off his grass. Based on his tirade against anyone who opposes his view he and the ICP follow like lap dogs who cannot think for themselves. They follow the Socialist agenda and do not deny it, it is why they call it a democracy instead of a constitutional republic. Maybe FJB and Steven Flynn are the same people. Just different screen names. Man wouldn’t that be funny. We are not but because you oppose the grumpy old fools on the DG page you are a target. Dance monkey dance show me proof
Look at Looney Lou answered the call to attack Sue Tucci, way to go, Looney Lou, I knew you wouldn’t let me down, you are as obvious as a cheap rug. Isn’t that how you made your money, selling cheap rugs?
Will those doctors, who were called racist for suggesting it started in a Chinese lab, get a public apology? Probably not. Will the so called FACT checkers, who censored Americans for saying it started in a Chinese lab, issue an apology? Probably not. Will the extreme DG liberals apologize to the DG readers for the misinformation that they spewed on here? Probably not. Liberalism.
letsgobrandon
February 27th, 2023
……”We ask forgiveness for our sins against our children”….
Yeah, right. Unless they’re at the border and have nothing. Unless they’re American born into poor families that can’t afford the basics and need help. Unless they’re getting massacred by gun loving nitwits in schools, while god loving Christians fight gun reform. Unless they’re in Ukraine, getting murdered and ripped from their families.
Go pray that Jesus and cleanse your hypocritical soul.
Mr. Bill 🤡 you really enjoy being stupid for the Republicans and Trump don’t you? You never me a right wing conspiracy you didn’t like.
letsgobrandon
February 27th, 2023
…. Dance monkey dance show me proof…. He, as so many others have, but reasoning with a doorknob is impossible. You don’t listen or reason.
Part of spot on post that Tony out up the other day;
“People who believe MAGA BS are the same people who believe in creationism rather than evolution. Homo sapiens evolved from australopithecus, homo habilis, and homo erectus. There is hard evidence that proves this beyond any reasonable doubt. Yet, they choose to believe in fantastical stories explaining our origins written by unknown persons thousands of years ago! It is difficult to understand the mindset of people who choose to believe what pleases them rather than what is demonstrably true.”
But…. Even though little Willy, no-brain and Steve are science deniers, they’re more connected to the scientific world than they may realize;
You see, the universe is made of protons, electrons, neutrons and morons.
Typical Republican, you get called out on your BS and then you move on to another topic. Jumping from Hillary to Joe Biden and now on to COVID. Will the Republican Party apologize for constantly questioning the results of the 2020 election and never accepting their loss? Probably not. Move along.
“The Tennessee State Legislature passed a bill that would ban the use of puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgical operations on children in order to “change” their gender.” The legislation now awaits Gov. Bill Lee’s signature.
Bravo Tennessee. This should be banned federally. Somehow I’m sure the liberals will find a sick way to approve such a twisted practice. Liberalism.
Bill Marincic
February 27th, 2023
Some people wouldn’t recognize tyranny if it slapped a mask on their face, made them stand six feet apart, and forced them to take a vaccine for a virus that had a 99.8% survival rate.
Kid Rock
Hey genius, next time you get sick, blow off your doctor and the experts, and give the renowned physician Kid Rock a call for proper medical advice.
Mayo Clinic;
“Face masks combined with other preventive measures, such as getting vaccinated, frequent hand-washing and physical distancing, can help slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19”
Yes, the virus has become less deadly than the original strain, but if everyone followed those few basic common sense rules, tens of thousands of lives would have been saved.
Didn’t Kid Rock say that doing laps in your sisters Olympic size swimming pool would boost up your immune system enough to fight off any COVID variant strains? Better head back to Florida quick!
“…his tirade against anyone who opposes his view…”
There it is again. I dealt with the same whine the other day.
Instead of engaging in debate where you counter the points, and provide your own points, just say “wah! you always just hate me!”
Too effing bad. Learn to debate. Learn to be civil. Learn to think critically. Do some honest investigation, for once.
We have the world’s knowledge at our finger tips, Never before have humans been able to access so much information to form an opinion. Yet many just cherry-pick what they like to hear. The MAGA Republicans seem the most gullible.
Doesn’t it matter your news source has been found to be lying to you?