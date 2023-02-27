Letters to the Editor Monday, Feb. 27

Article Audio:

Board president lacks leadership

Duanesburg School Board President Shayne Mitchell is an example of everything wrong with school boards today.

As an elected leader, he is a representative of the community, a steward both of its children and taxpayers as well as an advocate for all students and public education.

Mitchell has chosen not to get a pulse of what the community thinks about vaccines and advocate for them because it may be divisive. In reality, his non-action is actually creating more divisiveness.

Leaders should never have their head in the sand avoiding tough topics.

As a board president, he must have a pulse from all stakeholders on important issues. He should be participating in the NYS School Board Association’s (NYSSBA) annual conference, where they vote on the key issues the association lobbies for change with the legislature and regents.

His board should have an advocacy committee participating in NYSSBA’s legislative lobby day, where local boards connect with local legislators to alert them of key issues in their district. If you don’t survey the community, how do you know what is important to them?

As this is a tough topic and regardless of the outcome of the survey, wouldn’t it be better to have this information and send a letter to the groups determining the final outcome, so your community has input on the decision?

Instead Mitchell has abdicated his responsibilities, leaving his community voiceless on an extremely important topic. This is failed and lazy leadership at its worst.

Will Farmer

Burnt Hills

The writer is a former BHBL School Board member.

Disagreeing doesn’t make people wrong

In regard to Janice Evans Thompson’s Feb. 21 letter (“Endorsement still a stain on Gazette,”), I see that you do not like Elise Stefanik or her “vulgar, unprofessional poster.”

Obviously, that must have been the first “poster” you saw of Biden bashing. For the record, it was not her poster.

Would that have bothered you so much if it was a Democrat bashing a Republican? Are you saying that for four years there was no Trump bashing? I think not.

Trump has not been the president for over two years, yet the insults against the deplorables and ultra-MAGA Republicans continue.

Perhaps instead of being so incensed, Ms. Thompson, you could live by the adage that those that live in glass houses should not throw stones.

Perhaps someday we can all stop this nonsense and realize that differing opinions does not make someone wrong.

Maybe we could learn from each other. Wouldn’t that be refreshing.

Sue Tucci

Scotia

