For 34 years, Ed Noonan reeled in Daily Gazette readers with tales of fishing and hunting exploits from around the Capital Region and beyond.

It was deep water and rich ground, as readers were attracted by descriptions of Noonan’s trips to the area’s own best spots, but also from well out of state and sometimes out of country, too.

An Albany native employed by New York State Higher Education for over 40 years, he took ample opportunity to leave his day job behind and explore the outdoors, then bring those stories to the Gazette Sports section through his Outdoor Journal, a place where his readers’ stories were welcome, as well.

That’s a substantial part of the legacy Noonan will leave behind after passing away at the age of 78 last Thursday at his home in Saratoga Springs in the presence of his family, including his wife of 54 years, Rosemary.

A reasonable estimate of the number of columns Noonan wrote for the Gazette since Aug. 8, 1988 easily exceeds 2,000, but he also wrote for a wide variety of other state and national publications, including Bassmaster Magazine, Cabela’s website and New York Outdoor Times

A licensed New York State hunting and fishing guide, he was inducted to the New York State Outdoorsman Hall of Fame in 2010, and he recently won the New York State Outdoor Writers Association Pass It On Award, which recognizes work that introduces people to outdoor activities who may not otherwise have been exposed to it.

Noonan’s dedication to writing about the outdoors was reflected in his active membership in the Professional Outdoor Media Association, Outdoor Writers Association of America and the New York Outdoor Writers Association, for which he had served as Northern vice president.

Noonan went on temporary hiatus from his year-round weekly Outdoor Journal in February of 2021 while suffering from a bout of COVID-19, then retired from writing the column for good in January of this year because of ongoing health issues that included early Alzheimer’s dementia.

Noonan was born on May 12, 1944, in Albany and graduated from the now-defunct Vincentian Institute, Hudson Valley Community College and Empire State College before beginning his career with the state Higher Ed. He retired as director of finance with the department in 1996, leaving him the time to fully embrace the great outdoors, and write about it.

One of his favorite pursuits — and topics — was turkey hunting.

So it’s no coincidence that Noonan eventually notched several “Slams,” the National Wild Turkey Federation’s recognition of having harvested each species or subspecies of wild turkey in various designated combinations, in part based on geographical location.

Noonan achieved six Grand Slams, one Royal Slam and one World Slam, and was the first hunter from New York State to record a Mexican Slam and the third to complete the Canadian Slam.

One of his other favorite pursuits — and topics — was making a rigorous effort to get kids engaged and involved in outdoor activities.

With that in mind, Noonan partnered with his friend Mike Ryan to organize a Make-A-Wish fishing tournament at Six Mile Waterworks Park in Albany for about 20 years.

He also went out of his way to give kids a shoutout in the Outdoor Journal, so the photo accompanying his column was as likely to shine a light on a youngster grinning proudly with their catch as it would be a photo of Ed himself.

That was consistent with his approach to the Outdoor Journal as a community meeting place to share stories and maintain a network of information for those who loved hunting and fishing as much as he did.

In the Feb. 1 article informing Gazette readers that Noonan was retiring as the outdoors columnist, his wife Rose said, “He loved helping people know about things. He would get emails, ‘Where’s the best fishing place?’ ‘What kind of lures do you use?’ Same thing with deer season.

“Also, when he was out someplace, like if he was up at Dick’s Sporting Goods, someone would say, ‘Are you Ed Noonan that writes for the paper?’ ‘Yes.’

“Then there would be a conversation.”

