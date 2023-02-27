Major Bowling: Goodwin (266-783), Rucinski (299-778) top All Star league

Article Audio:

Chamar Goodwin ripped a 266-783, and B.J. Rucinski fired a 299-778 to pace the Capital District All Star league Thursday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Rounding out the leaders were J.P. Harrell (269-759), Mike Liberatore (258-744), Bob Tedesco Jr. (249-726), Andrew Marotta (290-714), Robin Fredenburgh (279-713), Christian Chiarito (245-712), Patricia Kelly (267-703), Kalynn Carl (249-703) and Mike Voss (244-701).

CAPITAL DISTRICT ALL STAR LEAGUE

Standings

(Wins-Losses-Points)

Camelot Print & Copy 48-24-369, CPS of Albany 41-31-324.5, Precision Floors 39.5-32.5-318.5, 518 Waffles 41.5-30.5-315.5, KKV Recovery 40.5-31.5-310.5, Café One Eleven 38-34-301.5, EBF Strong 36-36-297, Team Smith 37-35-293.5, Team Williams 34.5-37.5-280.5, Sportsman’s Bowl 33.5-38.5-278.5, Integrity 1st Realty 32-40-263, St. Johns Stone & Masonry 32.5-39.5-260.5, Bassotti Inc. 31-41-258.5, Benedetto Inc. 32-40-258, Boulevard Bowl 31-41-252, R&M Homes 28-44-227.

Match summaries

St. Johns Stone & Masonry (19)

Zach Gravell 205-235-236 – 676, John Starr 245-241-204 – 690, Joe Daurizio Sr. 204-177-188 – 569. Totals: 654-653-628 – 1,935.

R&M Homes (5)

Mike Smith 211-175-198 – 584, Curt Benedetto Sr. 206-226-177 – 609, Kim Swiatocha 220-233-225 – 678. Totals: 637-634-6090 – 1,871.

Camelot Print & Copy (9)

Aiden Deitz 216-167-223 – 606, Scott Stoliker 200-207-174 – 581, B.J. Rucinski 299-289-190 – 778. Totals: 715-663-587 – 1,965.

CPS of Albany (15)

Pete Konrad 232-199-266 – 697, Mike Liberatore 258-226-257 – 741, Mike Voss 224-233-244 – 701. Totals: 714-658-767 – 2,139.

Precision Floors (10)

J.P. Harrell 268-269-222 – 759, Chris Nachtrieb 203-200-181 – 584, Tom Siatkowski 2445-215-226 – 686. Totals: 716-684-629 – 2,029.

518 Waffles (14)

Bryan Admire 252-233-214 – 699, Bob Tedesco Jr. 233-244-249 – 726, Eric Morrett 225-228-184 – 637. Totals: 710-705-647 – 2,062.

KKV Recovery (17)

Andrew Marotta 241-290-183 – 714, Patricia Kelly 203-267-233 – 703, Kenny Livengood 234-209-225 – 668. Totals: 678-766-641 – 2,085.

Team Smith (7)

Robin Fredenburgh 210-224-279 – 713, B.J. Smith Jr. 224-215-228 – 667, Amy Smith 216-238-218 – 672. Totals: 650-677-725 – 2,052.

Café One Eleven (21.5)

Joe DiBiase 235-212-193 – 640, Sharon Carson 226-204-236 – 666, Kalynn Carl 249-228-226 – 703. Totals: 710-644-655 – 2,009.

Tam Williams (2.5)

Jodi Musto 221-225-193 – 639, Dan Carson 199-180-210 – 589, Ron Williams 181-232-173 – 586. Totals: 601-637-576 – 1,814.

EBF Strong (21)

Ursula Pasquerella 204-211-175 – 590, Chamar Goodwin 259-266-258 – 783, Chris Fawcett 258-216-217 – 691. Totals: 721-693-650 – 2,064.

Integrity 1st Realty (3)

Connor Stoliker 268-170-216 – 654, Matt Roberts 224-177-166 – 567, Mike O’Toole 168-172-201 – 541. Totals: 660-519-583 – 1,762.

Sportsman’s Bowl (20.5)

Mike Guidarelli 2454-245-203 – 693, Bill Carl 174-237-216 – 627, Tony Palumbo 225-199-246 – 670. Totals: 644-681-665 – 1,990.

Boulevard Bowl (3.5)

Bill Dunn 198-204-174 – 576, Cliff Ruth 199-172-225 – 596, Jason Palmer 203-279-188 – 670. Totals: 600-655-587 – 1,842.

Bassotti Inc. (10)

Jim Bassotti 254-248-158 – 660, Chuck Sheifer 212-278-165 – 655, Jason Impellizzeri 168-223-178 – 569. Totals: 634-749-501 – 1,884.

Benedetto Inc. (14)

Kevin Benedetto 224-185-227 – 636, Andrew Reinitz 202-199-160 – 561, Christian Chiarito 235-232-245 – 712. Totals: 661-616-632 – 1,909.

Reach Bob Weiner at [email protected]

