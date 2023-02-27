Perry’s ‘goalie goal’ a fun way for RPI men’s lacrosse to cap Sunday win (with video)

Article Audio:

TROY – The arc of the lacrosse ball was gorgeous, curving through the Pennsylvania sunshine from over 60 yards away and dipping just in time to clear the underside of the crossbar by about a foot for a goal.

The monotone of the public address announcer’s voice was dead flat: “RPI goal scored by number 14 Joseph Perry.”

Perhaps it was a little flatter than the previous 15 RPI goal announcements on Sunday because, in this case, it was the Engineers’ goalie who scored it, with 1:13 left to cap a 16-10 RPI win at DeSales University.

Perry was named Liberty League men’s lacrosse Defensive Performer of the Week on Monday, and all anybody wants to talk about is his offense.

@dgazette Perry’s ‘goalie goal’ a fun way for RPI men’s lacrosse to cap Sunday win – 2/26/23 – More at DailyGazette.com Video credit RPI Athletics – Daily Gazette

The sophomore from Barrington, Rhode Island, said on Monday afternoon that his goal was a pretty simple instance of opportunity based on how the teams were aligned on the field at the moment. Perry made the most of the opportunity by stepping into a cannon shot that found its target past a flailing one-handed save attempt by his DeSales counterpart, Quinten Lyons, as he desperately sprinted back to his open net.

“I saw they were in a 10-man ride,” Perry said. “One of our attackmen, Tyler Ruffini, was stretched pretty wide [pulling Lyons away from his net]. I got the ball from one of my defensemen, and I started walking up.

“Usually, when you’re in a 10-man ride, there’s pressure on your hands, and when no one came to me, I sort of stepped towards the top of the box on my end of the field, saw the open net and thought, ‘Well, it’s an important clear, I might as well shoot it, and if it’s long, I hope we have backup.’

“But, really, I was shooting for net, and I was lucky it went in.”

You’re not going to find a better weekend for spectacular shot-making.

On Saturday, Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark scored an empty-netter to clinch a 3-1 win at Vancouver, just the eighth time a goalie has shot the puck in for a goal in NHL history.

Not long after Ullmark’s goal, the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum beat the Philadelphia 76ers with a 3 that left just enough time for the Sixers’ Joel Embiid to swish a three-quarter court shot that was a fraction of a second too late to count.

In women’s college basketball on Sunday, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark beat No. 2 Indiana with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

And try to watch the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard’s Sunday masterpiece — which the NBA calculated at a total of 420 feet worth of made baskets — without getting dizzy.

As unusual as Perry’s goal was, it wasn’t even the only lacrosse goalie goal of the weekend, though.

Ohio State’s Skylar Wahlund nailed one similar to Perry’s to cut No. 1 Virginia’s lead to 3-2 on Saturday, but the Cavaliers went on to win 17-6. And Harvard’s Christian Barnard scored one for a 9-3 lead over Bucknell on the way to a 13-8 win.

Perry had extra interest in watching that one, because his twin brother, Andrew, is a midfielder with the Crimson.

“It’s like, ‘Hey, maybe I could do something like that,’ kind of joking with my roommates,” Joseph Perry said. “But then the situation presented itself, and it went in.

“He [Andrew] was watching [the RPI game] with a couple of his teammates, and they sent me some texts of congrats. And it was pretty funny, I said, ‘Yeah, I got the idea from Barney, so you can thank him for me.’

“I saw the clips all over Twitter. It’s crazy how many goalie goals there were this past weekend. There was an Ohio State one that happened, the Harvard one, the Bruins one …”

A business and management major, Perry was drawn to lacrosse goaltending because “the feeling of robbing someone at the doorstep is something that’s indescribable.”

Then he snuck past someone else’s doorstep on Sunday.

With DeSales pressing in a 10-man ride to force a turnover, the Bulldogs got overextended in just the right places to give Perry an opening.

He launched his shot with authority, and Lyons still had his back to the ball as he blindly lifted his stick straight up on the chance the ball might find the pocket, a play Perry himself was forced to make against Clark last Wednesday.

“I saw it come off, and it looked pretty good,” he said. “I definitely gave it some extra power knowing the goalie wasn’t too far away. I couldn’t see exactly where he was, we had a guy standing in front of him, but I knew I wasn’t going to miss it short.

“As long as it was going over or somewhere near the net, we were going to get back up and get possession back. So I felt pretty confident as soon as I saw it go in the air. It was on a good line, and as long as the power was good, I knew it was going to be OK.”

The final horn soon sounded, and there was no hard feeling or embarrassment from the DeSales side, Perry said.

He was quick to deflect some attention away from the goal, considering he wasn’t 100% thrilled with how he played otherwise.

“I feel bad for the goalie,” he said. “He got a little bit of [online] hate for it, and he had a fantastic game. I let him know after the game that, hey, it was just one of those things.

“He even said to me, ‘Hey, you’re the first goalie to ever score on me.’ And that’s not a great feeling, coming from a goalie, so I know what he was feeling, and I felt bad, but I just got lucky and it went in.”

There was nothing lucky about the most well-known goalie goal by a Capital Region college player, which in no way resembled Perry’s.

In the 2015 Division I NCAA Tournament at Cornell, UAlbany’s Blaze Riorden went on an expedition the length of the field, deking defenders and shot-faking the Big Red goalie out of position before picking an open corner.

“That’s a pretty famous one in the goalie community, just seeing that and Blaze running all the way down the field,” Perry said. “Hit a couple nice spin moves.

“I got a couple comments about, ‘Hey, maybe that’s next,’ but I think I’ll leave that to Blaze.”

Contact Mike MacAdam at [email protected]. Follow on Twitter @Mike_MacAdam.

Categories: College Sports, Sports