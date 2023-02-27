Queensbury’s Jenkin wins Nordic race; Alpine competitors have strong day at state skiing championships

Article Audio:

Queensbury’s Ben Jenkin turned in the top performance from Section II at the first day of the Nordic and Alpine state skiing championships at Bristol Mountain near Canandaigua.

Jenkin won the 6.1-mile boys’ classic individual race in 22 minutes, 15.5 seconds, more than 38 seconds ahead of runner-up Braden Bellizzi of Honeoye Falls-Lima.

Section II had two other boys finish in the top 10, and three more in the top 20. Glens Falls’ Forrest Slingerland was sixth in 24:32.8, while Queensbury’s Patrick Cirillo placed ninth in 25:52.0. Mayfield’s Brice Williams timed in at 26:47.3 to place 15th, while Queensbury’s Alden Guay (27:02.1) and Guilderland’s Landon Kinal (27:05.3) were 17th and 20th.

In the girls’ 4.1-mile Nordic race, Glens Falls’ Clara Avery finished second in 27:49.9. Cora Hinsdill, of Section III’s Adirondack, won in 26:23.7.

Section II had three others in the top 10 and two more in the top 20. Shenendehowa’s Raquelle Landa placed fourth in 28:14.0. Saratoga Springs’ Emma Murray was eighth in 29:19.5, with Queensbury’s Maddie Powers taking ninth in 29:23.1.

Mayfield’s Fianna Halloran was 13th (30:00.4), and Shenendehowa’s Courtney Krawiecki took 17th (30:20.9).

Tuesday features the team skate race.

COTTER, BACHTA EARN SECONDS

Broadalbin-Perth’s Colin Cotter, last year’s boys’ state slalom and combined champion, and Shaker’s Ava Bachta each took second place in their respective slalom races at Bristol Mountain in the Alpine state championships.

Cotter’s first run of 45.98 seconds put him fourth. His second run of 47.02 was the second-fastest of the afternoon, leaving him with a total time of 1:33.00, a little more than a second behind overall slalom champion Blake Preston of Webster (1:31.88).

Queensbury’s Hudson Montgomery placed third with runs of 45.67 and 47.77 for a 1:33.44, but both are in striking distance for a combined championship if they do well in Tuesday’s giant slalom.

Bachta’s first run of 49.57 put her fourth. She then skied the fastest time of the afternoon, 47.79, to finish with a 1:37.36, trailing only Monticello’s Alexis Heins (1:36.97).

Shenendehowa’s Micaela Leonard, last year’s giant slalom state champion, placed third with runs of 49.08 and 49.20 for a 1:38.28.

Section II had four other girls finish in the top 10. They were Schuylerville’s Taylor Dennis in sixth (1:40.53), Glens Falls’ Piper Dock in seventh (1:40.77, Shenendehowa’s Allison Bach in ninth (1:41.21) and Queensbury’s Meredith Montgomery in 10th (1:42.16).

Ballston Spa’s Cole Evans placed 10th in the boys’ slalom with a 1:38.98.

STATE NORDIC CLASSIC INDIVIDUAL

Section II finishers

Boys

Ben Jenkin (Qby), 22:15.5; 6. Forrest Slingerland (GF), 24:32.8; 9. Patrick Cirillo (Qby), 25:52.0; 15. Brice Williams (May), 26:47.3; 17. Alden Guay (Qby), 27:02.1; 20. Landon Kinal (Gld), 27:05.3; 25. Jacob Perkins (Shen), 27:45.3; 27. Nathaniel Burke (Gld), 27:59.7; 29. Lionel Wiedmann (Shen), 28:22.5; 30. Julian Campopiano (Qby), 28:35.4; 32. Nick Giambrone (Qby), 28:43.2; 37. John Bednarek (S-G), 29:37.6.

Girls

Clara Avery (GF), 27:49.9; 4. Raquelle Landa (Shen), 28:14.0; 8. Emma Murray (Sar), 29:19.5; 9. Maddie Powers (Qby), 29:23.1; 13. Fianna Halloran (May), 30:00.4; 17. Courtney Krawiecki (Shen), 30:20.9; 27. Iris Wiedmann (Shen), 31:38.1; 30. Molly Sweeney (Jtn), 32:02.2; 31. Erin Smith (S-G), 33:11.6; 32. Bri Guay (Qby), 33:17.3; 33. Ruby Janssen (Qby), 33:19.7; 35. Finley Purvis (Qby), 33:41.1.

STATE ALPINE SLALOM

Section II Finishers (combined run times)

Boys

Colin Cotter (B-P), 1:33.00; 3. Hudson Montgomery (Qby), 1:33.44; 10. Cole Evans (BSpa), 1:38.98; 11. Carter Cheney (Jtn), 1:39.68; 14. Billy Welch (SGF), 1:40.70; 16. Brady Miller (Shen), 1:41.16; 17. Cooper Villiere (Sar), 1:41.44; 26. James Parobeck (Sara), 1:43.74.

Girls

Ava Bachta (Shak), 1:37.36; 3. Micaela Leonard (Shen), 1:38.28; 6. Taylor Dennis (Schy), 1:40.53; 7. Piper Dock (GF), 1:40.77; 9. Allison Bach (Shen), 1:41.21; 10. Meredith Montgomery (Qby), 1:42.16; 27. Rylie Ward (Qby), 1:48.91; 32. Lola Ferillo (Sar), 1:50.87; 35. Molly Cook (B-P), 1:53.76; 36. Sara McFarlane (Shen), 1:53.90.

