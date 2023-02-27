UAlbany has tall order to fill to continue its men’s basketball season

Article Audio:

ALBANY — With a small victory in its pocket, the UAlbany men’s basketball team now goes for the big victory.

Having spent much of the season in last place of the America East and in great danger of missing out on the league tournament, the Great Danes (3-12 AE, 8-22 overall) still have a chance to qualify for it on the last night of the regular season. All they have to do is travel Tuesday to Vermont, which has de facto become UAlbany’s biggest rival since Stony Brook left the league, has already clinched the league, is having its Senior Night, and defeat the Catamounts while hoping that New Hampshire beats NJIT. All so they get a chance to play them again in the tournament quarterfinals Saturday.

Nothing worth doing is easy, but the Great Danes feel better about their chances than one might think.

“The last four games we played our best basketball of the season,” coach Dwayne Killings said at practice Monday. “Finally, because of the consistency of practices, without injuries, we’ve been able to get a lineup, a flow, that works for us. We’re shooting the ball the best we’ve shot it the last few games.

“We control our fate,” Killings added, “ so I’m excited for our guys to see what we’ve got. You couldn’t ask for a better opportunity for the situation we’re in,”

That situation was made possible by UAlbany’s impressive 82-68 win over NJIT on Saturday in which it shot just under 44% from the field and outrebounded the Highlanders 41-28. The Great Danes also assisted 12 of 26 field goals, which highlights another area that they’ve improved.

“I think we play a lot more unselfish now,” said freshman center Jonathan Beagle, who added to his school record by winning a ninth America East Rookie of the Week award Monday. “It wasn’t that we weren’t playing unselfish, we just were not playing with each other [all the time]. I think we just trust each other more. Coach has been telling us, trust each other, trust the game plan and execute.”

Graduate student guard Sarju Patel, who had a season-high 25 points vs. NJIT Saturday, said the team played with more urgency that game because its back was against the wall.

“It was desperation mode, but it was fun,” Patel said.

Of course, this is still a difficult task. Vermont is 13-2 in the conference, 19-10 overall and has non-league wins over USC, Colgate and Ball State — all 20-win teams. It won the first meeting over UAlbany 87-68. It leads the conference in made 3-pointers, is near the top in several others, and also leads the league in home attendance at nearly 2,300 fans per game at Patrick Gymnasium, a place that can get notoriously loud when Vermont does well.

“We played at University of Virginia, and it was a one-possession game, and we turned the ball over and 18,000 fans went crazy. We’ve been in tougher environments than [Patrick],” Killings said.

“Stay disciplined,” Patel said of the most important thing it can do Tuesday. “They’ll pick out every small mistake you make, and as long as we stick to the things we know we need to do, we should be fine.

“Ideally, we would have wanted a better spot and have it be secured a while ago,” Patel added, “but having a chance the last game to write our story is good.”

