SCHENECTADY — The initial shot came so quick.

That, and Bethlehem’s reaction to it, set the tone for Tuesday’s Section II Division I boys’ ice hockey championship game at Union College.

Less than two minutes into the action, Capital District Jets’ goalie Nick Mirabile saved a shot. The rebound, though, dropped behind the goalie — and the Eagles’ Tyler Fabian swooped in to put the puck into the net.

“We know we are fast and we want to utilize that in every game we play,” Eagles head coach Dylan Lappe said after his team’s 4-1 championship win. “So, our forecheck was spectacular today. We kept the pressure on them, we kept them thinking quick and it worked out in our favor.”

Each of Bethlehem’s other goals happened in a blink, too.



Will Clark slid the puck to Owen Godlewski and he raced alone from his own blue line down and around Mirabile for No. 2 at 5:47 of the second period.

For the third, at 8:16 of the second, Dylan McInerney took a big hit from the Jets’ Jack Culliton, and before he got up Hugh Sullivan put the puck past Mirabile again.

Finally, 5:05 into the third, just after Mirabile poke checked Dane Jones, Tyler Bitely was right there behind Jones to shoot the puck home. It was that kind of night. No long, pass sequences just split-second moments and another one on the board.

“If you have the speed, it’s great,” said Jets head coach Scott Rocks, “like my first line, and if you’re chasing them, it’s not so great.”

The pace Bethlehem set early on had an outsize impact on Rocks’ all-star top line of Cole Davidson, Josh McKinney and Colin Wilson. The trio scored a combined 76 goals in 22 games entering Tuesday’s final. But, that output made them the focus of the Eagles’ defense.

They were able to find space to work in the offensive zone, and they managed to get pucks on net — the team finished with 29 shots on goal. However, gaps closed in an instance and one pass didn’t often lead to two.

Bethlehem goalie Rory Cairns made most of his saves in quick spurts three to five at a time.

“We tried to have everyone backcheck to the front of the net and then get to your positions,” Cairns said. “I mean, letting up 29 shots, maybe that’s not what you want but they weren’t super high quality chances.”

The Jets tried to use physicality as a way to slow down the Eagles but, as was evident by Sullivan’s goal, they were finding ways to keep getting to where they needed to be.

By the third period, extended shifts were showing in the Jets’ players legs. Rocks said they were without their second forward line and top three defenders, due to injury. That being said, Rocks pointed to the Jets’ lone penalty kill of the night just over two minutes into the second period as a turning point in the game.

The game was still 1-0 when Alexander Ridley took a penalty for interference. Bethlehem didn’t score during the opportunity but it was relentless. Mirabile made five saves, the puck was loose behind him at one point — just like on the game’s first goal, and a shot rang off the pipe.

“I got the same guys that are on power play are on penalty kill,” Rocks said. “And when you’re chasing the puck, and you’re out there with a team like that for power play, it takes a lot out of you.”

Wilson scored a consolation goal with just over two minutes left in the game — his league-leading 31st of his junior season.

Bethlehem advances to the NYSPHSAA regional finals Saturday. The time and location of that game are still to be determined, but it will be a home game. The Eagles will take on Section I’s at-large participant in this year’s state tournament, Suffern — the defending NYSPHSAA Division 1 champion, who lost in its sectional final to Clarkstown 2-1 in overtime.

Lappe said the Mounties are a lot like the Eagles. They’re strong defensively, so he expects a tight game in which his team will need to work hard to get pucks in front and make things happen.

“It’s going to have to be a relentless effort,” Lappe said, “just getting to the front of that net.”

CD JETS 0 0 1 — 1

BETHLEHEM 1 2 1 — 4

CD Jets scoring: Wilson 1-0, McKinney 0-1. Bethlehem scoring: Fabian 1-0, Godlewski 1-1, Clark 0-2, Sullivan 1-0, McInerney 0-1, Bitely 1-0, Jones 0-1. Goalies: CD Jets, Mirabile 35 saves. Bethlehem, Cairns 29 saves.

