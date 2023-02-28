Bucks-Nets spread play, plus a chalk favorite parlay: Best bets for Feb. 28

Article Audio:

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Feb. 28:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Nets (+6.5) over Bucks

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Our take: The Nets no longer have the superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but they were able to acquire quality pieces in return to where they’re not a pushover despite their lack of star players.

The Bucks will see their star return tonight in Giannis Antetokounmpo, and that makes the Nets a value as a result since the public is set to bet on the Bucks no matter what the spread is since the shallow analysis is that a Giannis-led Bucks team will destroy a Nets team without Durant and Irving.

The Nets are more than capable of competing with their current roster, so them getting 6.5 points at home feels like a smash play, especially with Giannis possibly seeing his minutes reduced coming off an injury.

CHALK FAVORITE PARLAY

The play: NBA, Nuggets (-10.5) over Rockets, Jazz (-10) over Spurs

The odds/bet: +264 ($10 to win $26.40)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: Nuggets at Rockets 8 p.m., Spurs at Jazz 9 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Our take: The Rockets and Spurs are by far the worst teams in the NBA, as they’re both on nine-game plus losing streaks and haven’t shown signs of turning things around any time soon.

The struggling Texas teams find themselves as double-digit underdogs tonight as a result, and there appears to be value with the chalk favorite Nuggets and Jazz considering how wide the talent gap is in both matchups.

The Nuggets would be favored by more if they were at home, but home court likely won’t help the banged-up Rockets cover, and the Jazz project to win by more than 10 being at home with the Spurs still without one of their top scorers in Devin Vassell.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NBA, 76ers (-6) over Heat (LOST $33)

NBA, Pelicans (-4) over Magic (LOST $11)

Monday’s profit/loss: -$44 (0-2)

Total for the week: -$44 (0-2)

Total for February: -$22 (23-28)

Total for 2023: -$89.50 (48-62)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

