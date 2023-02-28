Getting to know . . . Schenectady attorney Nancy Baum Delain, won international contest with speech on ChatGPT

Article Audio:

For much of her career, Schenectady patent attorney Nancy Baum Delain has been tracking inventions.

Before opening Delain Law Office, she worked as a technical writer. Those experiences recently helped her win an international speech contest, called the Area 52 Virtual International Speech Contest, where she delivered a speech on ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer).

It explored the pros and cons of technology, which has been making headlines for the last few months. The artificial intelligence chatbot, which was developed by OpenAI, interacts with users in a conversational way and has been used to write term papers and create marketing content.

Delain, a member of the local Uncle Sam Toastmasters Club, researched and wrote the speech, which had to fit into the five and seven-minute parameters set by organizer Toastmasters International, a nonprofit that promotes public speaking and leadership.

A former vice president of education for her club, she’ll go on to represent the Capital District against four others at the Division E contest later this month. The winning contestants will compete at the Toastmasters International District 53 Conference to be held in Springfield, Massachusetts May 6.

The Toastmasters International Speech contest brings in over 30,000 participants from over 140 countries. Advancing from club to area, then division and district, it culminates in the World Championship of Public Speaking held annually at the Toastmasters International Convention. This year’s International Convention will be held in Nassau, Bahamas August 16-19 in a hybrid format.

The Gazette recently caught up with Delain about her career and the future with ChatGPT.

Q: How long have you been practicing law?

A: I graduated from law school in 2003, passed the New York state bar right out of the gate, passed the patent bar right out of the gate.

Q: What made you want to go into law?

A: Well, I came late. I graduated from law school on the same weekend that my undergraduate college held my class’s 25th reunion.

So it’s a subsequent career. I have a master’s degree in tech writing from RPI (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute), which I got back in 1981.

I spent about 20 years with a tech writing degree, documenting invention. That’s what tech writers do. You’re documenting invention. And I wanted to do more with that. I had the hard science degree to sit for the patent bar [exam]. And law school had been something that had been sitting in the back of my mind for a while.

Q: What made you want to get involved with Toastmasters?

A: Toastmasters is a leadership/public speaking group. And I’m a lawyer, where you just have to be able to lead and you have to be able to speak publicly.

Q: Can you tell me a little bit about why you wanted to write and speak about ChatGPT?

A: ChatGPT is the wave of the future. This is artificial intelligence that does absolutely amazing things. The title of my speech is actually ‘Welcome to Earth, Mr. Data.’

Mr. Data represents artificial intelligence at its culmination or close to its culmination. This is the beginning of artificial intelligence that we’re dealing with now.

Q: What are some of the pros and cons of using it?

A: Well, the pro is that it works very quickly and very efficiently. The con is that it works very quickly and very efficiently. All of a sudden, we have this tool that almost thinks for us and if we’re not careful, and if we don’t use this tool correctly, we’re going to get stupider than we already are.

It’s a very scary thought. It’s one of these inventions where the world will never be the same. It’s like the founding of the internet. Back in the 1990s, it was very easy to live without the Internet. These days, you can’t even imagine life without it. ChatGPT is going to do the same thing.

The other really scary thing about it is that this OpenAI group also owns an image development, OpenAI. You combine these two things and all of a sudden, you’ve got artificial intelligence that looks like a human being. So I can take Donald Trump and I can turn him into a flaming liberal and anybody can do that with anyone else. There are all kinds of good or not-so-good ramifications of that.

