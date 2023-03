Article Audio:

TROY – Shenendehowa girls’ basketball took on Bethlehem Monday in the Section II Class AA girls’ semifinal and fell 58-40.

Photos from our Erica Miller

More: Shen falls to Bethlehem in semifinals after strong Bethlehem second half

.

.

.

.

.

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Sports, Sports