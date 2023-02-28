Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Feb. 28

Article Audio:

Based on her Feb. 21 letter (“Damage done by Biden is very clear”), it seems that someone needs to explain to Ms. Siarkowski that not only are “the Chinese” allowed to purchase land in the United States.

But so are people from any other country.

She might be more concerned by the Russian investment in Donald Trump’s properties.

Also the world is round.

Polly Windels

Ballston Spa

Community service too light for deaths



I believe Nauman Hussain is directly responsible for the death of 20 innocent people. But his lawyer thinks community service is a just sentence?

Would Chad Siegel or Hussain himself think the same if it were their loved ones? I think not.

Rita Smith

Schenectady

Most cops not bad; kids need more help



At Tyre Nichols’ funeral, Vice President Kamala Harris said he wouldn’t be vindicated until the George Floyd Police Reform Act is passed.

Classifying all cops as racists is as bad as saying all Blacks are criminals. I don’t deny that those five cops should be treated as murderers, but they aren’t the norm. I feel bad when innocent children are killed by stray bullets. How come we never see Al Sharpton at those funerals? I know when a White person uses the N-word, it’s a racist statement. But if a Black person uses it, it’s OK. Apparently, murder is looked at the same way.

Some kids feel as though they have no future, so death isn’t that big a deterrent. Until these kids believe a life is worth saving, no amount of education is going to help. We have to provide the training and learning to give them a chance.

School shouldn’t be reduced to day care. School is a job, and their grades are their pay. Can a company succeed if it pays employees for just showing up?

The way education is heading we can only get worse. I feel sorry for our younger generation.

Pete Pidgeon

Scotia

