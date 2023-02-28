Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Feb. 28

|
Article Audio:
Nation has other issues of concern
Based on her Feb. 21 letter (“Damage done by Biden is very clear”), it seems that someone needs to explain to Ms. Siarkowski that not only are “the Chinese” allowed to purchase land in the United States.
But so are people from any other country.
She might be more concerned by the Russian investment in Donald Trump’s properties.
Also the world is round.
Polly Windels
Ballston Spa
Community service too light for deaths
I believe Nauman Hussain is directly responsible for the death of 20 innocent people. But his lawyer thinks community service is a just sentence?
Would Chad Siegel or Hussain himself think the same if it were their loved ones? I think not.
Rita Smith
Schenectady
Most cops not bad; kids need more help
At Tyre Nichols’ funeral, Vice President Kamala Harris said he wouldn’t be vindicated until the George Floyd Police Reform Act is passed.
Classifying all cops as racists is as bad as saying all Blacks are criminals. I don’t deny that those five cops should be treated as murderers, but they aren’t the norm. I feel bad when innocent children are killed by stray bullets. How come we never see Al Sharpton at those funerals? I know when a White person uses the N-word, it’s a racist statement. But if a Black person uses it, it’s OK. Apparently, murder is looked at the same way.
Some kids feel as though they have no future, so death isn’t that big a deterrent. Until these kids believe a life is worth saving, no amount of education is going to help. We have to provide the training and learning to give them a chance.
School shouldn’t be reduced to day care. School is a job, and their grades are their pay. Can a company succeed if it pays employees for just showing up?
The way education is heading we can only get worse. I feel sorry for our younger generation.
Pete Pidgeon
Scotia
Rules for commenting:
The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.
Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion
6 Comments
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Supporters of endless funding for Ukraine
George Bush
Joe Biden
Liz Cheney
Lindsey Graham
Hillary Clinton
Mitch McConnell
Mitt Romney
Adam Kinzinger
Mainstream media
Pro tip: If you ever see these people all agreeing on something, it is 100% something bad that you should oppose
Yellen hands over 1.5 billion to Ukraine. Hey Ohio you should have voted for Biden this is retaliation for your disapproval of TIC Biden.
Pete your letter brings up another tactic by the Democratic Socialist running the country. Destroy the local police and bring in a federal police . HMMM just like that guy did in 1940″ Germany.
The attacks on the police started with Obama and continues with fringe brown shirt groups like Antifa and BLM. This is all part of their plan to Destroy our country as we know it.
We have them right here in Schenectady in our school board and city council.
Abortions worldwide this year:
7,103,167
Sources and methods:
Definition: An abortion is the termination of a pregnancy by the removal or expulsion of an embryo or fetus from the uterus, resulting in or caused by its death. An abortion can occur spontaneously due to complications during pregnancy or can be induced.
Abortion as a term most commonly – and in the statistics presented here – refers to the induced abortion of a human pregnancy, while spontaneous abortions are usually termed miscarriages.
“This year” refers to the period from Jan 1 at 00:00 up to now.
The data on abortions displayed on the Worldometer’s counter is based on the latest estimates on worldwide abortions published by various sources, including the World Health Organization (WHO). According to WHO, every year in the world there are around 73 million induced abortions. This corresponds to approximately 200,000 abortions per day.
I believe Nauman Hussain is directly responsible for the death of 20 innocent people. But his lawyer thinks community service is a just sentence?
Would Chad Siegel or Hussain himself think the same if it were their loved ones? I think not.
Rita Smith
Schenectady
Look who this guys father is and his connection to our government. Then you will see why the deal was made.
Mr. Brandon 🤡 I think you need to up your dose of Lithium