Schenectady community leaders, school districts react to Samantha Humphrey’s death

SCHENECTADY — With the confirmation by Schenectady police of Samantha Humphrey’s death, community leaders reacted to the distressing news while the two local school districts that the teenager attended are offering counseling services to grieving students.

Schenectady police announced on Monday that the body found in the Mohawk River on Feb. 22 belonged to Humphrey, who had been missing since Nov. 25.

A memorial service for Humphrey is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 4 at the Daly Funeral Home in Schenectady, with a visitation to follow until 4 p.m.

According to the family, flowers are appreciated but in lieu donations can be made to the Maple Avenue Animal Protective Foundation.

“(Humphrey) lost a short but ferocious battle with evil itself, and passed into infinity,” her obituary reads. “Sammy, who was born in Metairie, LA, is survived by a multitude of loving and devastated family and friends, who will remember her with joy and pain until they follow.”

In a letter sent to district parents Monday evening, Schenectady City School District Superintendent Anibal Soler Jr. informed residents that counselors, social workers and psychologists will be onsite at Schenectady High School to support students and staff who wish to utilize their services.

Humphrey, 14 when she was last seen, was enrolled in ninth grade at Schenectady High School before going missing last fall.

“This news is disturbing and is deeply affecting all of us,” Soler wrote. “I, along with everyone in our school community, share the sadness and grief surrounding Samantha’s passing. Her potential was limitless and she will be greatly missed.”

Soler urged district parents to speak with their children regarding Humphrey’s passing.

“How children and teens react depends on the relationship they had with the person who died, their age, and prior experience with death,” Soler wrote. “Even if your child did not know Samantha, hearing about a young person’s death can trigger feelings of sadness, fear, and anger. Any reaction is normal in the grief process. Some children appear unaffected. Some ask many questions, withdraw, are moody, sad or depressed, become scared, or have difficulty sleeping or eating. Your child may also have unresolved feelings that they would like to discuss with you.”

In addition to onsite support staff, which the district will provide as long as the school community has a need for it, the Schenectady district guided community members to confidential help-lines where trained professionals can support those in need, with a mobile crisis line available at 518-292-5499.

At Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District, where Humphrey attended Stevens Elementary and O’Rourke Middle School through eighth grade, the district’s counselors and social workers have been doing outreach and have been available to offer support to students and staff since the teenager went missing in November.

“All of us at BH-BL extend our deepest condolences to her family and many friends still here in our community,” Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District Superintendent Dr. Patrick McGrath Jr. wrote in a message to district parents on Monday. “Our Wellness and Counseling department members (social workers, psychologists, counselors) met today (Monday) with their middle and high school administrative teams to set forth our plan to provide grief counseling care and support for students in need. Please encourage your child to go to the Wellness/Counseling Center at any time during the school day if they want to talk with someone.”

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy offered his condolences to the Humphrey family during the Schenectady City Council meeting on Monday night.

“I think these types of things always bring a little bit of closure to families,” McCarthy said after the meeting. “It’s always very sad and difficult when you get that final news.”

Schenectady police launched an extensive search of the river following Humphrey’s disappearance, with the body found by an unidentified resident on the afternoon of Feb. 22 near the shore by Riverside Park, the same area where the teenager was last seen in November.

“There’s been an ongoing, methodical and systematic investigation that’s still continuing,” McCarthy said of the police effort.

City Council President Marion Porterfield echoed McCarthy’s sentiments during the council meeting.

“I’d like to offer my condolences to the Humphrey family,” she said. “It’s a difficult time and I actually know her grandmother. It’s challenging for them, so I’d just ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

