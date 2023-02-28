Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy formally announces bid for fourth term (with video)

SCHENECTADY — Schenectady Gary McCarthy formally announced plans to keep his job for another four years at the Blue Ribbon Restaurant Tuesday morning.

A shift in venue from his 2015 and 2019 re-election announcements at City Hall, McCarthy noted that the State Street diner embodied efforts to connect closer with residents this round. He blamed low turnout, in part, for only narrowly defeating a political newcomer in the last primary cycle.

“I’m going back to the people,” McCarthy told reporters.

In a brief speech, the Democrat underscored investments in clean energy, neighborhood revitalization and workforce development. High emergency service costs and low retention numbers within the local school system remain chief concerns, McCarthy said.

“The opportunity is in front of us to continue to set the standards to bring recognition to our employees and [in] this community to make things better for our residents,” McCarthy said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done and I look forward to the opportunity to continue working for the people of Schenectady.”

The 66-year-old will face a primary challenge in June from well-known Council President Marion Porterfield.

Schenectady Republican Committee Chair Matt Nelligan is running on the Republican side.

“Great diner, bad Mayor,” Nelligan said in a statement about McCarthy’s launch event. “Hopefully his announcement won’t ruin too many appetites.”

Nelligan is determined that he and his four-member-ticket can win over unaffiliated and moderate voters. The Schenectady Republican Committee chair previously said that he hopes to gauge polling to find strengths and weaknesses in both McCarthy and Porterfield.

Active Democratic voter enrollment in Schenectady exceeds Republican enrollment, 16,573 to 4,880, the state Board of Elections reported on Nov. 1. Independents number 9,376.

Should McCarthy clear both hurdles, he would join a short list of Schenectady government executives to win more than three terms on Jay Street. Asked if this would be his last bid for the office, McCarthy said “probably” but definitively.

This story is developing

