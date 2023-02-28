Schenectady takes step toward monthly white goods pickup schedule

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — Changes to the Schenectady garbage collection schedule for large household items could be imminent with the closure of a public hearing on white goods pickups during the Schenectady City Council meeting on Monday night.

Under the city proposal, the collection of white goods, which are defined as large household items such as refrigerators and stoves, would be moved from a weekly to monthly pickup schedule.

A council vote on the proposal could appear on the board’s agenda as soon as the next council meeting on March 13.

The bulky household items are currently picked up weekly alongside standard solid waste collections in all five of the city’s waste collection districts.

In December, 2023 garbage pickup schedules that already contained the proposed schedule changes were mailed out to city residents, before the council approved the amendments.

The white goods collections have proceeded weekly while the city awaits a council vote on the schedule changes, with the pickup set to switch to a monthly basis if the board were to approve the proposal. If the council does not approve the schedule changes, the weekly pickups will continue through the remainder of the year.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said he approved the mailings with the modifications printed on them in order to avoid reprinting the fliers upon board approval or delaying the pickup changes until 2024.

“That’s the goal,” he said following the Monday meeting. “In the last six months we’ve picked up one white good.”

No members of the public spoke during the Monday night public hearing.

City Council President Marion Porterfield said she was disturbed that the city sent out the 2023 mailers before receiving council approval to make the changes to the garbage schedule.

“We didn’t hear anything tonight, but people did send in written comments regarding that,” she said after Monday’s meeting. “It’s against the code to do what we did. That’s what happened and I found that extremely troubling.”

Under the proposal, white goods, including refrigerators and hot-water heaters, would be picked up on the third collection date of each month in all five of the city’s garbage districts alongside normal household waste.

McCarthy said during the council’s Feb. 6 meeting that the switch to a monthly white goods pickup schedule would allow the city to increase its operational efficiency by cutting down on the number of times the city sends out a truck to collect white goods that are rarely left for pickup.

