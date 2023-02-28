School basketball: Fonda-Fultonville boys fall in Section II Class B tournament semifinals

Article Audio:

Darien Moore had a double-double to lead Catholic Central to a 59-45 victory over Fonda-Fultonville in the Section II Class B boys’ basketball tournament semifinals on Tuesday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Moore scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Crusaders, who outscored the Braves 35-23 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Brady Whipple led Fonda-Fultonville with 16 points, and Jackson Cusack added 14.

Isaiah Eckler scored 16 points, Chris Jones had 15 and Hoosic Valley outscored Warrensburg 58-27 over the final three quarters to win 67-36 in the boys’ Class C semifinal. Isaac Wiley scored 11 points for Hoosic Valley. Steve Schloss led Warrensburg with 20 points.

Hoosic Valley will face Duanesburg in Friday’s 5 p.m. championship game at Cool Insuring Arena.

GREENWICH GIRLS WIN ‘CC’ TITLE

Greenwich used a 21-8 first quarter to cruise to a 53-39 victory over Corinth to win the Section II Class CC title at Hudson Valley Community College.

Greenwich led 31-15 at halftime.

After falling behind 12-3 in the first quarter, Catholic Central outscored South Glens Falls 43-14 in the second and third quarters to rally for a 59-38 victory in the Class A girls’ basketball semifinals.

The Crusaders had four players score in double figures. El’Dior Dobere led the way with 12 points. Gabriella DiBacco and Angelena Giuliano had 11 points each and Karri Gaddy added 10.

Jordan Wolfe led South Glens Falls with 15 points. Alivia Killian and Kate McDonough each added 10 points.

Catholic Central will face Averill Park in Friday’s final at HVCC at 6 p.m. Averill Park rolled to a 69-26 victory over Columbia in the other semifinal.

