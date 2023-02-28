Shenendehowa: Airsoft BB gun found at high school; Search, investigation conducted after student reports

Article Audio:

CLIFTON PARK- A 16-year-old Shenendehowa High School student will be charged following an investigation into them bringing an Airsoft BB gun on school grounds.

The school district confirmed the incident in a press release Monday that around 10 a.m. a student called their parent and said they believed another student had a weapon.

That parent contacted police directly, according to the release.

Around the same time, the district said other students had reported the same concerns to officials.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department, the school resource officer and state police all investigated the issue while High School West was put in a hold in place status. Upon searching the building and interviewing friends of the 16-year-old, police were able to locate the Airsoft BB gun.

“We understand that parents will be concerned especially in light of recent tragedies at other schools,” the district said in the release. “Please know that we take these things very seriously and have ensured that the buildings are secure and students are safe.”

Sheriff Michael Zurlo said the investigation is ongoing and the person involved will be charged, although he could not say what those charges will be at the moment.

In New York State it is a felony to bring any sort of weapon to a school.

“Individuals accused of making a threat face felony criminal prosecution and severe disciplinary consequences according to the district’s Code of Conduct whether there is true intent or not,” the release states.

The district said that students and parents are the best eyes and ears in situations like this.

“We thank the parent who contacted the police and the students who came forward with information,” the release states.

Zurlo also said such an event underscores the importance of school resource officers.

“This event clearly demonstrates the importance of the school resource officer program and the relationships built with students and school staff,” he said. “We will continue to have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and applaud the brave students who brought this to our attention.”

The district said anyone with information regarding an emergency or threat can contact the school directly or use the after hours emergency number 518-603-4923.

