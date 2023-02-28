Shenendehowa wins Nordic, Alpine team championships; Leonard, Evans snag individual titles

Article Audio:

It was a Shenendehowa girls’ skiing sweep Tuesday at the State Alpine and Nordic Skiing Championships at Bristol Mountain.

In the morning, the Nordic relay team of Iris Wiedmann, Courtney Krawiecki and Raquelle Landa won the skate-style relay in 24 minutes, 19.2 seconds. That time, combined with their individual times in Monday’s classic-style race, gave the Plainsmen 78 points, allowing them to edge Pittsford Sutherland’s 75 for their first Nordic state title.

In the afternoon, senior Micaela Leonard defended her title in the giant slalom with the two fastest runs in each session for a combined time of 2:15.16. That also gave her the two-day combined title. Her teammates Allison Bach and Sara McFarlane placed 15th and 18th in the giant slalom, and all their combined times, including Monday’s slalom race, gave Shenendehowa the team title.

Section II also had the boys’ giant slalom champion, as Ballston Spa junior Cole Evans put down the two fastest runs for a combined time of 2:14.10 to win not just his first state title, but the first title of his skiing career.

Landa, who skied the last leg of the relay, said she wanted to do her best for her teammates and school.

“I knew we were so close, as a school, to winning the state title, so got to go all-out,” she said on a New York State Public High School Athletic Association video. “You’ve just got to go, go, go and get across the line.”

Shenendehowa beat familiar faces, as the Section II composite team of Mayfield’s Fianna Halloran, Glens Falls’ Clara Avery and Saratoga Springs’ Emma Murray placed second in 24:21.9.

Mayfield’s Bryce Williams and Halloran won the Nordic sportsmanship awards for Section II.

Leonard said the team thought a state title was possible.

“The slalom was a little iffy,” she told NYSPHSAA. “We had a good day still, but I definitely knew I wanted to come in and give GS my best.

“It’s been a wild run,” Leonard added. “It’s been great. I definitely treasure every moment of it.”

Evans was as surprised as anyone by his finish.

“I think it’s almost ironic,” Evans told NYSPHSAA. “I’m at the state level and I win? It’s coming out and having fun.

“GS is definitely my discipline,” he added. “I thought I was top-five worthy, but after I came down with the No. 1 first run, I was, like, wow, I couldn’t believe it.”

Section II also had two top-five finishers, as Queensbury’s Hudson Montgomery finished second with a two-run time of 2:14.94, and Broadalbin-Perth’s Colin Cotter was fourth in 2:15.43.

