Since Cornell game, penalty kill has been much better for Union men’s hockey

SCHENECTADY — The Union College men’s hockey team’s penalty kill had one its worst performances ever on Feb. 4 at Cornell, allowing six power-play goals in seven opportunities in a 10-1 rout. Five of those power-play goals came in the first period, including four on a five-minute major penalty.

But that game has been more the exception than the rule for the Dutchmen’s penalty kill of late.

Since that nightmare at Lynah Rink, the Dutchmen’s penalty kill has been exceptional. Over the last six games, Union has allowed just one power-play goal in 20 shorthanded situations. The Dutchmen have killed 10 straight power plays, including four against Princeton in last Saturday’s ECAC Hockey regular-season finale at Messa Rink. The Dutchmen hope to continue their success Saturday when they meet the Tigers again, this time in the ECACH tournament first-round game at Messa at 4 p.m.

In a seven-game stretch prior to the Cornell encounter, Union allowed just three power-play goals in 29 shorthanded situations.

Union’s penalty-kill percentage of 76.3% (100 for 131) ranks 10th in the 12-team conference, which may seem low given how it has played lately. Allowing two or more power-play goals in a game seven times this season hurt the percentage.

During a Zoom meeting Tuesday afternoon, Union head coach Josh Hauge lauded forwards Owen Farris and Ben Tupker, goalie Connor Murphy and defenseman John Prokop for their efforts in helping get the penalty kill back on track.

“The guys that are on this Zoom do a tremendous job for the kill,” Hauge said. “The guys really bought into being selfless and blocking shots.”

Hauge also credited assistant coach Lennie Childs, who runs the penalty kill, on making adjustments. Before the 3-for-29 run, Union had allowed eight power-play goals in 15 attempts in a five-game stretch Dec. 9-Jan. 6. There was a three-game stretch Oct. 15-22 when the Dutchmen gave up nine power-play goals in 15 attempts, which included a 4-for-5 effort by UMass on Oct. 22.

“Coach Childs made a change from top-down pressure to straight line,” Hauge said. “That’s been really beneficial for the group. Our identity is a team that likes to block shots, so I just think it kind of fits with what we’re trying to do. We’ve been a little bit more aggressive just on our clears, and just getting three plus one pressure when we have an opportunity. It just kind of fits who we are.”

Farris has seen a remarkable difference since the change.

“Since the switch, we’ve gained a lot of confidence,” Farris said. “The newer style penalty kill definitely fits for the pieces that we have, in terms of being able to be in shot lanes for guys like ‘Tups’ [Tupker], Villie [Immonen] and myself that are good at getting in lanes and can kind of keep things to the outside, and ‘Murph’ has been a stud in net.”

The players take pride in sacrificing their bodies to block shots.

“Blocking shots has been a big piece of identity all year,” Tupker said. “I think that we have a lot of guys who understand that. For us to be successful as a team, we have to go above and beyond, and one of those things is blocking shots. It also provides a lot of momentum and energy for the guys on the bench who are going to go over the boards next for you.”

“It’s a big momentum swing blocking shots, especially on the penalty kill,” Prokop said. “It can shift the momentum of the game and get your team going in the right direction.”

PROKOP HONORED

Prokop was named ECACH Co-Rookie of the Week on Monday. The freshman defenseman had two assists in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Princeton.

Prokop shared the honor with Quinnipiac forward Sam Lipkin.

It’s the second time Prokop, who leads the Dutchmen in scoring with four goals and 19 assists, has won the award. He was honored in October.

TICKET ISSUES

Union Athletics announced Tuesday that its website ticketing vendor is experiencing technical difficulties with selling tickets for Saturday’s game against Princeton.

Union is fielding orders over the phone, by email or by website form in order to fulfill ticket orders.

For more information, go to unionathletics.com.

