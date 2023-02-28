Ski Lines: Competitions dominate winter calendar in Lake Placid

Article Audio:

Are they tired yet?

After hosting three multi-day major sports events in less than two months, you would think the people in and around Lake Placid would be ready to take a break.

First, there was the World University Games for 11 days in mid-January. Then at the end of the month, the Empire State Games that despite frigid temperatures attracted more than 2,500 participants, followed two weeks later by the first World Cup Ski Jumping competition in Lake Placid since 1990.

Whew. Competition fatigue?

But wait.

The NCAA Alpine and Nordic skiing championships begin next Wednesday in Lake Placid. The competitions for men and women collegiate athletes run for four days through Saturday and individual and team champions will be crowned in slalom and giant slalom at Whiteface, and in 5- and 10-kilometer freestyle and 20k mass start classic race at Mt. VanHoevenberg. It will be the fourth time for the championships in Lake Placid, the first since 2015.

Had enough, Lake Placid?

No. The ECAC hockey tournament will be March 17-18. The North American Cup Bobsled and Skeleton races are set for March 21-27, to be followed at the end of the month by the World Synchronized Skating Championships that will feature some 500 athletes from 20 countries.

CHAMPIONSHIP EVENTS NOTHING NEW IN LAKE PLACID

It should come as no surprise that championship competitions in winter sports are a regular feature each year in Lake Placid. After all, the first championship speed skating event was held on Mirror Lake in the village almost 100 years ago, and the success of that event became part of the argument in favor of hosting what was to become the first Lake Placid Winter Olympics in 1932.

Hosting nearly a century of events doesn’t come just by sitting near a phone and waiting for calls to come in.

The 1932 Games were the result of a concerted effort begun more than four years earlier and was made possible by the presence of a ski jump and a commitment from New York State to fund construction of a bobsled run. Alpine skiing was not an Olympic event until 1936, so the lack of a downhill racing course was not a factor in awarding the games.

When the Winter Olympics resumed in the post-World War II era, there was already an active schedule of competitions underway in Lake Placid, especially in bobsled, in which the US team of mainly Lake Placid locals would regularly win medals in international races up through the mid-1950s. There was an effort to host the 1956 Winter Games that were awarded to Cortina, Italy, and, anticipating the opening of the alpine ski center at Whiteface Mountain, another bid was put forward to host the 1960 games, only to lose out to Squaw Valley, California.

By the mid-1960s, a group of locals representing Lake Placid had inserted itself regularly into the process of selecting a Winter Olympics host. Lake Placid’s argument was bolstered by the fact that it already had competition venues up and running, unlike Squaw Valley that had failed to build a bobsled run for the 1960 Games, and shortly afterwards, its hockey rink was demolished. But the International Olympic Committee, questioning if a place as small as Lake Placid could still manage the games, wanted a larger host and awarded the bid for 1976 to Denver. The only problem with that choice, it turned out, was that Colorado locals weren’t on board, and by a 3-2 margin, voted no to state funding for the games. Without that, Denver withdrew.

THE FIRST UNIVERSITY GAMES PROVE A POINT

Early in 1972, Lake Placid had successfully hosted the World University Winter Games, at the time the largest multi-sports competition outside of the Olympics. It turned out to be a signature achievement because by the time Denver dropped out as host for the 1976 Games, Lake Placid was ready to jump in, and New York State promised financial support. A last-minute push to award the US bid to Salt Lake City collapsed a few days before the IOC was to make the decision. Lake Placid representatives rushed to Switzerland to present its bid.

The IOC voted to give the games to Innsbruck, Austria, which had hosted the Games in 1964. But reports were that before the disappointed Lake Placid delegates left for home, the head of the IOC said, “We will see you again for 1980.”

It was not the US Bicentennial Year Games the delegation had hoped for. But it kept the effort alive. And using its small size as a rallying cry, the bid went forward under the heading “An Olympics in Perspective.” On Oct. 23, 1974, Lake Placid was awarded the 1980 Games.

The path from bid to games was not always smooth, but in February 1980, the Winter Olympics competitions came off without a hitch and, whatever less than ideal memories there may have been, were mostly washed away by the recurring celebration of Eric Heiden’s remarkable five speed skating gold medals and the achievement of the USA hockey team.

WHAT NEXT AFTER THE 1980 GAMES

What came after the 1980 Games is what we experience today. Unlike Squaw Valley 20 years earlier, Lake Placid didn’t squander its Olympic legacy. The Olympic Regional Development Authority was established by the state legislature in 1981 to protect the state’s investment in the games by marketing and managing the Olympic facilities. Ned Harkness, whose career included hockey coaching stints at RPI and Union College and management of the Glens Falls Civic Center, was the choice to lead the organization.

Harkness turned out to be a controversial figure, but from the start, he knew his role was to bring events to Lake Placid and keep the village on the map for hosting national and international competitions. He was successful. He left the position in 1993.

His successors, notably Ted Blazer and currently Mike Pratt, have carried on the mission. In the process, the facilities that were created to win the bid to host the 1932 Winter Olympics, were upgraded for the 1980 Games, and have recently been upgraded once again for the World University Games. Modern facilities are what keeps Lake Placid in the conversation when the topic turns to outdoor winter sports competitions.

Since the 1980 Games ended, there have been more than 500 national and international events, including more than 100 World Cup competitions and 20 World Championships hosted by Lake Placid. And local organizers like Jim McKenna, long-time president of ROOST, the Lake Placid based Regional Office Of Sustainable Tourism, sees a lot more coming in the future, like perhaps the International Youth Olympics started by former IOC President Jacques Rogge that will hold its fourth quadrennial games next year at 2018 Olympic facilities in Korea, and the Winter World Masters Games for athletes over 30 set for next January in Italy.

ANOTHER OLYMPICS?

How about another winter Olympics? Have the Games grown beyond the reach for places like Lake Placid?

McKenna doesn’t think so. But his vision extends beyond the Adirondacks.

“The next winter games will be held in Northern Italy,” he noted last week. “Milan and Cortina are about 240 miles apart. That’s about the same distance between Lake Placid and New York City.”

Salt Lake City is the choice to host the next Winter Games in the USA, so it will likely be a long time before another opportunity comes along. But it is always important to be in that conversation. Local officials know that legacy is important. For now, however, Lake Placid has plenty on its plate, with four more major competitions in the next month before it can call it a season.

WINTER OLYMPICS 2030

The 2026 Winter Games will be held in Italy. The decision on who will host in 2030 will be made next year. Until recently, the decision was expected to come down to Sapporo, Japan, which had hosted in 1972, and Salt Lake City, where the 2002 Games were based. Sapporo organizers have recently backed away from making a bid because of financial concerns and the likelihood of the Games returning to Utah before 2034 seems up in the air right now, partially due to possible sponsorship conflicts with the 2028 summer games now scheduled for Los Angeles. The host for 2030 now is an open question.

BACKWOODS

The new Backwoods trail in the Burnt Ridge area at Gore was fully open during the school vacation week and it is a beauty. It is a wide and winding intermediate run that loops around from the top of the Burnt Ridge chair back to the lift with full snowmaking, regular grooming, and some beautiful north-facing views of the High Peaks. The lower run-out back to the lift is a little narrow so caution is advised, especially on crowded days.

SNOWMAKING

The recent snowstorms may have saved spring skiing. Snowmaking has been the savior of good skiing this winter, but areas in our region typically shut off the guns by the end of February. From now on, it is up to the groomers to provide favorable conditions, and this year, it appears nature that has taken a pass most of the winter is stepping in to do its part. Skiing in May this year is probably out of the question in our area, but it looks like March will be saved.

