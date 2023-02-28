Snowy weather to continue in the greater Capital Region throughout the week

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — Snow Monday night and into Tuesday brought an average of two to six inches to the Capital Region, and meteorologists expect more snow throughout the week.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for much of the Capital Region effective Monday evening, including Albany, Schenectady, Fulton and Montgomery counties.

The storm warning for the region also notes another storm later this week, which has a potential to bring “moderate or greater snowfall” to the area Friday.

“We have another system Wednesday into Thursday, and then a potentially more impactful storm system this weekend, Friday into Saturday,” said Andrei Evbuoma, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It’s too early to say how much accumulation there might be. It’s a very active pattern.”

Ross Lazear, a meteorologist at the University at Albany Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences, Ross Lazear reported there is some light snow possible Wednesday evening, which is expected to change to light rain Thursday morning.

“All eyes are on the next storm, set to impact the region Friday afternoon through Saturday morning,” Lazear stated in a forecast report Tuesday. “At this point, it looks as if we’ll start out with snow, but a change to sleet is possible mid-storm, though there are a wide range of model solutions, so timing of precipitation type is very much in question.”

March is a time of year where the area can see a variety of precipitation, snow, rain or thunderstorms, Evbuoma said.

“We’re expecting a colder than normal pattern to persist through much, if not all, of March,” Evbuoma said. “Tomorrow we’ll be in the low 40s, low 40s on Thursday, then we drop back down into the mid-30s on Friday and upper-30s Saturday and Sunday. Overall, looking at the month it looks like it’s going to be cooler than normal.” Normal temperatures for this week of the year are in the mid-40s, he said.

