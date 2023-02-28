UAlbany men’s basketball falls to Vermont, misses league tournament

Article Audio:

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The UAlbany men’s basketball team couldn’t pull off what would have been a giant upset Tuesday. The Great Danes closed the book on the 2022-23 season with a 79-61 loss to America East regular-season champion Vermont.

UAlbany finished with a 3-13 league record, last of nine teams and out of the league tournament, which takes eight. It finished 8-23 overall. It was UAlbany’s worst Division I season since 2009-10, when it finished 2-14 in the conference and 7-25 overall.

UAlbany entered Tuesday with a chance at making the tournament. It needed to defeat Vermont and have New Hampshire beat NJIT. The latter happened, with New Hampshire rallying for a 59-58 win, but the former wasn’t in the cards.

Vermont (14-2 AE, 20-10 overall) led 42-27 by halftime, having shot 16 of 27 in the half (59.3%), including 10 of 18 (55.6%) on 3-pointers. On top of that, UAlbany had 11 turnovers at the break, shot 2 for 12 (16.7%) on 3-pointers and was outscored 17-4 on bench points.

Particularly strong off Vermont’s bench was Aaron Deloney, who scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the first half.

The closest UAlbany got in the second half was after a 3-pointer from Sarju Patel made it 44-35 with 17:32 left.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led UAlbany with 22 points. Jonathan Beagle added 11 points and six rebounds, while Trey Hutcheson finished with nine points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, UAlbany