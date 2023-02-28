UAlbany women ready to defend their America East Women’s Basketball Tournament championship

Article Audio:

ALBANY – Last year’s “second season” hung over the UAlbany women’s basketball team throughout the 2022-23 regular season, mostly in a good way.

That second season was the America East Tournament, which UAlbany won by knocking off top-seeded Maine on its home court, to earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. But the Great Danes were the top dog this year, and guaranteed to get every team’s best game.

Now it’s time for the Great Danes to see if they can repeat their “second season” success in this year’s tournament, which will start with them hosting UMass Lowell in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hudson Valley Community College.

UAlbany (20-10) shared the regular-season title with Vermont, but got the second seed for the league tournament based on tiebreakers. With such a veteran team, however, the Great Danes feel a sense of familiarity with what it takes to win at this time of year.

“This year, I think there’s that expectation there [to win the league], so it’s, like, we reached that goal, what’s next? And then just kind of taking it day by day. There is a sort of comfort knowing we have a veteran squad,” guard Morgan Haney said.

Three of those veterans were honored by the league Tuesday, as senior Helene Haegerstrand and junior Kayla Cooper were named first-team all-conference, while graduate student Ellen Hahne made the third team. Haegerstrand averaged 14.9 points per game in the conference. After sitting out most of the non-conference slate, Cooper played the last 19 games and was second in the conference in scoring at 15.9 ppg and fourth in rebounds with 8.7 per game. Hahne averages 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds, as well as leading the team with 68 assists and 33 steals.

Cooper and Haegerstrand also made the all-academic team, while Hahne also was on the all-defensive team.

“I think we’re relaxed, but we know we still have to come out strong,” Cooper said. “We have a lot of people coming back who’ve done this before, so we know how it feels, we know what it takes to do it. That gives us comfort, but we can’t get too comfortable.”

The part of getting everybody’s best game is sure to be the case with UMass Lowell (5-21), which enters on a three-game winning streak – over Binghamton, UMBC and New Hampshire – that essentially got it into the league tournament.

“There’s urgency for our program to really understand that every possession is so important, every time we possess the ball is important, every defensive possession is important,” coach Colleen Mullen said. “UMass Lowell is hot and confident, so we have to be super focused on what we’re trying to do in terms of our execution.”

UAlbany won the two regular-season matchups with the River Hawks, 62-38 on Jan. 7 and 57-49 on Feb. 1.

One thing for certain is that defense needs to be sharp in order to win tournaments, and no one in league play does it better than the Great Danes, who held America East foes to 50.4 ppg (54.8 ppg overall). There were some hiccups along the way, but they’ve gotten back into a comfort zone recently.

“We stayed in that top spot throughout the majority of the season,” Haney said. “But now that it’s toward the end of the season, we really have stepped up. I think it’s something we knew we needed to do, and it’s really starting to click.”

The quarterfinal winners will be reseeded, but if UAlbany wins, it’s guaranteed to host a semifinal on Sunday at Hudson Valley Community College. The final is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at the highest remaining seed.

