Website ticketing vendor issues affecting ticket sales for Union-Princeton men’s ECAC Hockey tourney game

By Ken Schott |
Two hockey players in game, one with stick up
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber

Union's Caden Villegas makes a pass in front of Princeton's Nick Carabin at Messa Rink Saturday.

Article Audio:
SCHENECTADY — Union Athletics announced Tuesday that its website ticketing vendor is experiencing some technical difficulties with selling tickets for Saturday’s ECAC Hockey tournament first-round game between the Dutchmen and Princeton.

Union fielding orders over the phone, by email or by website form in order to fulfill ticket orders.

For more information, Union Athletics: Update on ECAC Hockey First Round Ticketing.

Game time is 4 p.m.

