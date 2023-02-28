Website ticketing vendor issues affecting ticket sales for Union-Princeton men’s ECAC Hockey tourney game

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — Union Athletics announced Tuesday that its website ticketing vendor is experiencing some technical difficulties with selling tickets for Saturday’s ECAC Hockey tournament first-round game between the Dutchmen and Princeton.

Union fielding orders over the phone, by email or by website form in order to fulfill ticket orders.

For more information, Union Athletics: Update on ECAC Hockey First Round Ticketing.

Game time is 4 p.m.

