Article Audio:

LOUDONVILLE — Michael Baer was laying in his bed when he made the phone call.

It was just after midnight, and Baer — a graduate student forward on the Siena men’s basketball team — knew the call from his off-campus apartment might be the last time he ever spoke to his father, John Baer, who had ceased treatment months earlier for bladder cancer.

When Michael’s call connected, Joy Kelly — Michael’s mother, and John’s primary caregiver in his final months — changed the call to FaceTime, so the son could see his father, who was in an Iowa hospital.

“He was breathing with his whole body,” Michael Baer said. “You knew that it was starting to end.”

With Michael Baer on FaceTime, the rest of the family around John Baer joined hands, and they prayed together early on Jan. 22.

They hung up, and about 20 minutes later, Michael’s phone started vibrating. His mother was calling him back.

“I knew what she was going to say before I answered it,” he said.

The call confirmed what Michael already knew. John Baer, who’d supported Michael through thick and thin, who’d relocated from Bettendorf, Iowa, to Saratoga Springs in 2021 to watch his son play basketball when he’d transferred from Iowa to Siena, had died. It was just over two weeks since Michael Baer had last seen his father, when John Baer and family made the trip to Albany to see Siena face Saint Peter’s at MVP Arena — the night Michael made just his second collegiate start.

And when he got the news, Michael Baer knew that — even though Siena had a game to play that afternoon — there was no way he was getting to sleep that night.

So, after sitting in silence for a little while, he took solace in basketball.

Well before the sun rose, Baer headed to Siena’s on-campus practice court and started putting up shots. It wasn’t long until he got a call from one of his uncles, in town for Siena’s weekend home games, who eventually came to the gym and joined him.

“We actually ended up playing H-O-R-S-E,” Baer said, “from like 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.”

After a sleepless night, he called Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello and broke the news. His heart heavy, Baer played in that day’s game against Fairfield, then immediately flew back to Iowa to mourn with his family.

“Just kind of went on, business as usual,” Baer said. “That was my approach that I wanted to keep. Didn’t get the win, that was tough, and I got on the flight right after.”

That long day of Jan. 22 is just part of Baer’s journey through college basketball that began in 2017.

Thursday night, when the Saints host Manhattan at MVP Arena, Baer will be honored as part of the program’s senior night festivities. It’ll be the final home game of his collegiate career, an odyssey that’s taken him from student manager and later walk-on player at Iowa for former Saints head coach Fran McCaffery, to graduate transfer and starter at Siena.

It’s a journey that’s left an indelible impact on Baer — just as he’s left an impact on those around him.

“He not only inspires me, but our entire team,” said Siena graduate student guard Andrew Platek, a Guilderland native who is one of Baer’s closest friends on the team. “Going through what he’s going through, it’s incredible how he comes into work every day with a smile on his face and a positive attitude.”

‘HE KEPT BELIEVING IN HIMSELF’

Coming out of high school in Bettendorf — an hour east of the University of Iowa — Michael Baer knew he wanted to be a Hawkeye — no matter what that took.

His older brother, Nicholas, was on the men’s basketball team at Iowa, and when Michael enrolled as a freshman in 2017, he was part of the program as well — but as a student manager, not a player.

It was a life that meant classes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., then a quick lunch, a bus ride to the practice gym, rebounding for players for an hour before practice, various duties during three hours of practice and a team meal.

All that before getting in his own workouts to try to eventually make the team, plus homework and trying to fit in a college freshman’s social life.

“I learned a lot from that experience,” he said. “There’s nothing inherently hard about what I was doing, but the hardest part is keeping a good attitude every day and bringing energy to everyone around you.”

It was in April 2018, shortly after the Hawkeyes’ season ended, that McCaffery — who led Siena from 2005-10, and to three NCAA tournament appearances — let Baer know he’d have the opportunity to pull on an Iowa uniform as a walk-on the following season.

“He kept believing in himself,” McCaffery said, “and that’s obviously what you want.”

For the lifelong Hawkeye fan, who’d grown up traveling to NCAA tournament games with his father, it was a dream come true. For the next three years, Baer lived the walk-on life, playing alongside future pros, including 2021 national player of the year Luka Garza.

“He went up against Garza,” McCaffery said, “every single day.”

That was in practice. Playing opportunities for Baer were few and far between. In three years as a walk-on at Iowa, he appeared in 20 games for a total of 45 minutes, scoring 10 points.

As he graduated from Iowa with two years of athletic eligibility remaining, he sought a chance to finally make an on-court impact.

He found that at Siena.

“That was the perfect place for him,” McCaffery said.

“I just wanted an opportunity to be on the floor,” Baer said. “I remember talking to coach McCaffery about it when I was transferring, and I ended up talking to coach Carm about it, too. I wanted to go somewhere where I could be in the rotation, but just wanted to help a team compete for a championship and make the NCAA tournament, because I grew up going to that as a kid.”

‘I’M VERY THANKFUL I HAD THAT YEAR WITH HIM’

When Michael Baer headed to the school in Loudonville in 2021, his father decided to uproot his own life, rent an apartment in Saratoga Springs and attend as many of his son’s games as he could.

Fifteen years earlier, John Baer — a former sportscaster in Idaho and Iowa — had suffered a frontal lobe traumatic brain injury when the minivan he was driving collided at high speed with a truck that had pulled suddenly in front of them. Michael, who was in the back seat with his brother Nicholas and sister Caroline, was pulled from the van by his brother and suffered only minor injuries.

John Baer’s injuries were far more serious, with the brain injury affecting his behavior and personality — but John remained a constant champion for his kids and their athletic endeavors.

Having recently graduated from Iowa, Michael Baer was eager to start anew at Siena . . . and that meant Dad coming along wasn’t initially part of his plan.

“It was my first time moving out of the state; I feel like I’m a full-on adult now, kind of wanting to do it on my own,” Michael Baer said. “So, maybe I wasn’t as welcoming to that idea at the beginning. But, looking back on it, I’m very thankful I had that year with him. He came to every home game, and especially home games, we’d go out and get some food after, talk about the game, talk about life.”

It was shortly after Michael’s first season as a Saint ended, in April of last year, when John Baer got his diagnosis — stage 3 bladder cancer.

He returned home to Iowa for treatment, with Michael’s mother as his caretaker.

“He did one round of chemo, and it shot his kidneys,” Michael Baer said. “So, they said, ‘We can’t do this anymore.’ We talked about immunotherapy, but that didn’t work. Each time we got more and more news, the news got worse and worse.”

In October 2022, Michael Baer returned to Iowa for his grandmother’s funeral. During that visit, his father was in the hospital, and when the family went to see him, John Baer’s doctor confirmed a terminal diagnosis. Rather than accept a draining treatment to extend his life by a few months, John Baer opted to end treatment.

Meanwhile, Michael Baer — who had let Maciariello and his teammates know about his father’s cancer diagnosis over the summer — returned to the Capital Region, preparing for his final collegiate season.

He leaned on his Siena family for support, and they marveled at his grace under dire circumstances.

“I learned so much from him,” Platek said. “How to carry myself every day, how to carry loss and grief the way he has with such maturity and positivity.”

‘SOME DIVINE INTERVENTION’

On the court this year, Baer’s been an undeniably important contributor for the Saints. The forward is averaging 4.5 points and 6.4 rebounds, and has been a starter in 13 of Siena’s last 15 games.

Two of those games stand above them all.

The first was the Saint Peter’s game, with his father and family in the stands, and Michael Baer making his first-ever home start.

“Different times — a stoppage in play, or I’m taking the ball out — I kind of look up and I look at him,” Michael Baer said. “I don’t think his eyes left the court the whole time. He was staring right back at me.”

After that Siena win, John Baer joined the Saints in the locker room for an emotional post-game celebration.

“I was at every game last year, and this is big, to be able to come,” John Baer told the team. “It’s not the same watching on television. You’ve got to be here, you’ve just got to be here. I want to thank Joy, Michael’s mother. It wasn’t easy getting here, guys. It wasn’t easy. It was a lot. Thank you so much for being so gracious. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The second was on Jan. 27.

Five days after his father’s death, after spending the start of the week in Iowa with family, Baer returned to the floor with the Saints. Siena was playing rival Iona in a first-place showdown, and in honor of John Baer and Evan Franz, the latter an 18-year-old from Brunswick who joined the Saints in 2021 as an honorary program member and continued in that role until he died a day after Michael’s dad following a battle with brain cancer.

That night, Michael Baer put on the performance of a lifetime.

With a national TV audience watching on ESPNU, the forward played 39 minutes, scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Siena stormed to a win.

“It’s not too far-fetched to think there was some divine intervention, possibly,” Michael Baer said following the game.

Baer missed the Saints’ game at Marist two days later so he could return home for his father’s funeral, but he was a shoo-in choice as MAAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

“Going into a big game, huge crowd, that would usually get to me a little bit,” he said. “I just said, ‘I’ve got bigger things to worry about,’ so I just went out there wanting to have fun, and then things went our way that night.”

‘BEST TEAMMATE EVER’

With his long road through college basketball winding through its final weeks, all Michael Baer wants to do is keep the ride going as long as possible.

There’s two more regular-season games this week — after playing Manhattan, Siena plays Saturday at Saint Peter’s — before the MAAC tournament next week in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

And while Baer knows there’s a long, tough road ahead — especially for a Siena team that’s struggled of late and carries a three-game losing streak into Thursday — there’s also only one goal in his mind.

That’s to win a MAAC championship, so that the kid who grew up traveling to see March Madness games with his father ends his college basketball journey as a starter in an NCAA tournament game.

“There’s a lot of hurdles to jump over before that,” he said, “but, yeah, that’s definitely in the back of my mind. I’ve been at the games where I’ve seen the big upset, so I know it’s possible.”

Regardless of the final outcome of the Saints’ season, Baer’s actions and attitude throughout the campaign have already left an indelible mark on his teammates. Jackson Stormo, the team’s center, labeled Baer earlier this season as the “best teammate ever,” and Platek seconded that.

“He puts a smile on his face, and he goes out and he does it for us because he cares about us,” Platek said. “That’s really — that’s something.”

Reach Adam Shinder at [email protected]t. Follow him on Twitter @Adam Shinder.

Categories: College Sports, Email Newsletter, Siena College, Sports