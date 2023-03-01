ECAC Hockey Tournament Faceoff Selections 2023: First-round games

Article Audio:

GB-BE-ME missed winning the 2015-16 Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections title by one point.

This season, he can raise a championship banner.

GB-BE-ME posted a 10-1-1 mark to clinch his first title, winning by a comfortable seven points over me. Congratulations to GB-BE-ME.

I also went 10-1-1, and jumped ahead of Ryan Fay, who went 9-2-1. I finished a point ahead of Ryan.

Also going 10-1-1 were Andy Weise, Brian Unger, Matthew Ruffini and Achilles 3-7-5.

David Trestick, last year’s champion, finished 10th with a 141-82-20 record.

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 19 records in parentheses:

GB-BE-ME 156-67-20 332 points (10-1-1)

Me 153-71-19 325 points (10-1-1)

Ryan Fay 152-71-20 324 points (9-2-1)

Andy Weise 151-72-20 322 points (10-1-1)

Brian Unger 149-74-20 318 points (10-1-1)

Kevin Sokolski 148-75-20 316 points (8-3-1)

Rowena Watson 147-76-20 314 points (9-2-1)

Matthew Ruffini 147-76-20 314 points (10-1-1)

Achilles 3-7-5 142-81-20 304 points (10-1-1)

David Trestick 141-82-20 302 points (9-2-1)

Union Bob 137-83-19 293 points (9-2-1)

RedLiner36 137-87-19 293 points (9-2-1)

Jim Kalohn 135-88-20 290 points (9-2-1)

Michael Hutter 135-85-19 289 points (7-4-1)

Dutch Crazy 134-89-20 288 points (9-2-1)

Towell68 134-90-19 287 points (8-3-1)

Christopher and Sarah Chadwick 133-90-20 286 points (9-2-1)

Rich Large 128-100-14 271 points (9-2-1)

Richard Derrick 119-104-20 258 points (6-5-1)

x-Harvey Kagan 82-90-11 175 points

Time for my ECACH tournament first-round games picks. It’s weird to say games and not series. There are four games to pick between Friday and Saturday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. Email your picks to [email protected].

Here are my picks:

FRIDAY

Dartmouth at Colgate — Colgate 4, Dartmouth 3

SATURDAY

Princeton at Union — Union 4, Princeton 1

Yale at RPI — RPI 3, Yale 2

Brown at Clarkson — Clarkson 2, Brown 1

