Flurry Festival organizers raising funds to save long-running dance event

DanceFlurry leaders are calling on community members to help save the long-running Flurry Festival, which is facing major financial issues.

On Tuesday, they launched a GoFundMe campaign, hoping to raise the $100,000 needed to host Flurries in the future.

The festival is one of the largest folk dance and music festivals in the Northeast and brings thousands of people to Saratoga Springs for a weekend of dance sessions and workshops as well as live music performances and more.

During the pandemic, DanceFlurry, the non-profit that organizes the festival, had to cancel one festival and hold another virtually. Then, sales for last month’s Winter Roots Flurry festival in Saratoga were much lower than expected. Organizers had budgeted 1,650 tickets and only sold 1,087. That deficit led to the cancellation of the Spring Bloom festival they’d planned for June.

“It really put us into a situation where we couldn’t proceed with this big Spring Bloom Flurry Festival that we had planned on, to help make some of the money back,” said Julia Pitkin-Shantz, the co-chair of the fundraising committee.

Organizers believe concerns over COVID-19 contributed to the low turnout rate, though attendees were required to be vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

“I think when you go into an event like that, it’s not just breathing the air, it’s also all the touching of hands. And [in] our demographic, an awful lot of people are older. So I can understand if they were concerned that it would not be a safe event,” Pitkin-Shantz said. “We’re putting out a survey for people who did not come to see if they will respond and tell us why they decided not to come. So until we get some data back, we won’t know for sure.”

At this point, in order to hold a festival in 2024, organizers say they’ll need to put in a deposit on a venue, which has previously been the Saratoga Springs City Center. They’ll also need to put deposits on other vendors and musicians.

“As of Presidents’ Day, we were not in a financial position to be able to make commitments for Flurry 2024,” Pitkin-Shantz said. “The board looked really clearly at what we would need in order to be in that position, and put all these nonrefundable deposits down and make all these commitments to people to pay them to put the Flurry together and to secure the various performers and that sort of thing.”

They determined the low turnout for the Winter Roots program led to a $60,000 loss of ticket income, as well as an additional $40,000 in administrative pay and venue deposits.

As of Wednesday, they’ve raised more than $16,000 toward recouping those losses.

The festival has been held for decades and Pitkin-Shantz noted that the economic impact of the festival on Saratoga is estimated to be more than $2.3 million.

“That is a really good indication of how important it is to the community,” Pitkin-Shantz said.

It’s also been a place for people to learn and experiment with different dance styles.

“The Flurry is definitely the place to try out things and the whole purpose of the festival is to have people learn new dances,” festival co-founder Paul Rosenberg told The Gazette earlier this year.

Pitkin-Shantz has been attending the festivals for the last six years and finds the sheer diversity of the dances and the sense of community impressive.

“They have people teaching dancing from all over the world. And you get to go to one place and see all these different traditions from all over the world,” Pitkin-Shantz said, adding, “The other thing that’s delightful is to look at the diversity of the people . . . Everybody is very friendly and comfortable with each other and it’s just such a delightful way to see people interact that wouldn’t necessarily ever meet each other. It would be such a shame to lose that particular aspect of the traditional dance [Flurry].”

For more on the festival, visit flurryfestival.org. For details about the fundraising campaign visit gofundme.com/f/save-the-flurry-festival.

