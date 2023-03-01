Gilhooley’s career day gives Siena women’s lacrosse a win over St. Bonaventure

Article Audio:

OLEAN — Rebecca Gilhooley had a career day in leading the Siena women’s lacrosse team to a 14-12 non-league win over St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

Gilhooley, a junior, entered the game with five career goals. She matched that and added an assist to lead the Saints (3-2).

Her penultimate goal may have been the biggest. Siena had a 9-4 lead late in the second quarter, but the Bonnies (1-4) rallied to take their first lead of the game, 10-9, on Abby Hiltz’s unassisted tally with 5:27 left in the third. Gilhooley struck with an unassisted goal of her own at the 3-minute mark to tie the game. From there, the Saints scored three of the next four.

Grace Dobrzynski had two goals and five assists for the Saints, with Katy Wangsness and Jordan Bentley each scoring twice, with Bentley adding seven draw controls. Defensively, Sabrina Krasner made 12 saves.

Siena 5 4 2 3 — 14

St. Bonaventure 1 5 4 2 — 12

Siena scoring: Gilhooley 5-1, Dobrzynski 2-5, Wangsness 2-0, Bentley 2-0, Logue 1-2, Bonomo 1-0, Soures 1-0. St. Bonaventure scoring: Hiltz 4-1, Notaro 4-0, McGovern 1-2, Piper 1-1, Schillinger 1-0, Schott 1-0, Hollenbeck 0-1. Goalies: Siena, Krasner, 12 saves. St. Bonaventure, Herrick, 5 saves.

