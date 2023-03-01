High Schools: Top-seeded Northville advances to Class D boys’ basketball final

Article Audio:

In a low-scoring contest, Northville rallied in the second half for a 39-30 win over Loudonville Christian in a Class D boys’ basketball semifinal Wednesday at Cool Insuring Arena.

JT Artikuski had 14 points for top-seeded Northville, while Christian Stanton scored 13 for Loudonville Christian. Jacob Frank also had 13 points, six rebounds and four steals for Northville. The Falcons will play the winner of Thursday’s Argyle/North Warren game in the championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.

In Class B, Glens Falls outscored Tamarac 24-12 in the third quarter and hung on for a 69-67 win over Tamarac in the semifinals. Oscar Lilac scored eight of his 13 points that quarter. He also pulled down seven rebounds. Kellen Driscoll led the third-seeded Indians with 26 points and six rebounds.Glens Falls will play top-seeded Catholic Central in the championship at 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Cooper Nadler and Alex Cygan added 11 and 10 points for Glens Falls. Joey Poulin had a game-high 32 points to go with nine rebounds for second-seeded Tamarac. James Blake II added 12.

In Class A, third-seeded Troy outscored second-seeded Hudson Falls 19-12 in the third quarter and then withstood the Tigers’ fourth-quarter rally to win the semifinal 53-50. Terrance Clark’s double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds paced Troy. Stetson Merritt added 17 points. Peyton Smith had game highs of 26 points and 15 rebounds for Hudson Falls. Noah Williamson added 13 points. Troy will play Amsterdam in the championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports