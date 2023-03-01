Letters to the Editor Wednesday, March 1

Article Audio:

Let parents know of child’s bullying



Sadly, bullying has existed within our schools for years.

It used to be that once a child left school and got off the bus, they were largely free from the unforgiving taunts and physical abuse caused by bullies.

The prevalence of social media and smartphones have compounded the problem by giving bullies a weapon of mass destruction to torment their victims exponentially 24/7.

Now, there is no sanctuary from the emotional trauma inflicted by bullies.

Although schools are required to report incidents of bullying to the state Education Department, state law does not require parents be alerted when their child has been bullied or is the bully.

This gap in state law has become fatal.

In April 2015, 13-year-old Jacobe Taras of Moreau tragically took his own life as a result of bullying. Jacobe’s parents say they were not notified by his school of the extent of bullying he faced.

There are many heartbreaking stories of young people injuring themselves or taking their own lives because of bullying.

That’s why I am sponsoring bipartisan legislation, “Jacobe’s Law” (Senate bill S.44) to require that schools notify parents when a child is being threatened by a bully or is the alleged bully.

If the incidences of bullying are important enough to report to State Ed, then schools should make parents aware of them so they can have input on how best to protect their children’s safety and emotional well-being to help avert a tragedy.

Sen. Jim Tedisco

Clifton Park

The writer represents the 44th District in the state Senate for all of Saratoga County, Niskayuna and the city of Schenectady.

Biden, supporters are not very smart



How is the entire Biden administration still in power? What do they have to do to show us that they are not capable, caring or smart?

That Trump was the first to go to East Palestine is a total disgrace. Biden can tell Ukraine he will guarantee their retirement, but he cannot go to Ohio to see the people who pay for his bold claims with their taxes and receive nothing in return.

Mayor Pete wants his privacy. Let’s give it to him. He has not done a thing since taking office except take vacations. And of course, who doesn’t get two months maternity leave even if you have not given birth, and please don’t reply that it’s quality time with an infant.

How many people in Saratoga Springs working each day have had that benefit? Anyone who still supports this administration has as low an I.Q. as the people who are now in charge.

Geraldine Krawitz

Saratoga Springs

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion