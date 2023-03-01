Letters to the Editor Wednesday, March 1

|
Let parents know of child’s bullying
Sadly, bullying has existed within our schools for years.
It used to be that once a child left school and got off the bus, they were largely free from the unforgiving taunts and physical abuse caused by bullies.
The prevalence of social media and smartphones have compounded the problem by giving bullies a weapon of mass destruction to torment their victims exponentially 24/7.
Now, there is no sanctuary from the emotional trauma inflicted by bullies.
Although schools are required to report incidents of bullying to the state Education Department, state law does not require parents be alerted when their child has been bullied or is the bully.
This gap in state law has become fatal.
In April 2015, 13-year-old Jacobe Taras of Moreau tragically took his own life as a result of bullying. Jacobe’s parents say they were not notified by his school of the extent of bullying he faced.
There are many heartbreaking stories of young people injuring themselves or taking their own lives because of bullying.
That’s why I am sponsoring bipartisan legislation, “Jacobe’s Law” (Senate bill S.44) to require that schools notify parents when a child is being threatened by a bully or is the alleged bully.
If the incidences of bullying are important enough to report to State Ed, then schools should make parents aware of them so they can have input on how best to protect their children’s safety and emotional well-being to help avert a tragedy.
Sen. Jim Tedisco
Clifton Park
The writer represents the 44th District in the state Senate for all of Saratoga County, Niskayuna and the city of Schenectady.
Biden, supporters are not very smart
How is the entire Biden administration still in power? What do they have to do to show us that they are not capable, caring or smart?
That Trump was the first to go to East Palestine is a total disgrace. Biden can tell Ukraine he will guarantee their retirement, but he cannot go to Ohio to see the people who pay for his bold claims with their taxes and receive nothing in return.
Mayor Pete wants his privacy. Let’s give it to him. He has not done a thing since taking office except take vacations. And of course, who doesn’t get two months maternity leave even if you have not given birth, and please don’t reply that it’s quality time with an infant.
How many people in Saratoga Springs working each day have had that benefit? Anyone who still supports this administration has as low an I.Q. as the people who are now in charge.
Geraldine Krawitz
Saratoga Springs
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
Vote McCarthy the only Pro Police Candidate!!!
Great point but soon the attacks will come.
Washington Beacon:
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION
Whistleblower Says He Gave DOJ
Damning Information on Biden Family
Foreign Business Deals
Gal Luft is threatening to ‘name names’ after being detained on what he claims are ‘politically motivated’ charges
NYT: New York Times headline:
Hunter Biden Has Some Explaining to Do
Tik TOk Quid Pro Quo Joe. TIC Biden and son will be held accountable for crimes against our country.
And BTW WP: article So far, Trump’s rollback of regulations can’t be blamed for Ohio train wreck
Analysis by Glenn Kessler
The Fact Checker
February 27, 2023 at 3:00 a.m. EST
Pete Butthead is a stooge and has no business being int he position he is in. Another TIC Biden bad decision.
The more the conspiracy theories come true the more people flock to the truth.
Abortions worldwide this year:
7,225,393
Sources and methods:
Definition: An abortion is the termination of a pregnancy by the removal or expulsion of an embryo or fetus from the uterus, resulting in or caused by its death. An abortion can occur spontaneously due to complications during pregnancy or can be induced.
Abortion as a term most commonly – and in the statistics presented here – refers to the induced abortion of a human pregnancy, while spontaneous abortions are usually termed miscarriages.
“This year” refers to the period from Jan 1 at 00:00 up to now.
The data on abortions displayed on the Worldometer’s counter is based on the latest estimates on worldwide abortions published by various sources, including the World Health Organization (WHO). According to WHO, every year in the world there are around 73 million induced abortions. This corresponds to approximately 200,000 abortions per day.
In the USA, where nearly 30% of pregnancies are unintended and 40% of these are terminated by abortion, there are between 1,500 to 2,500 abortions per day. Nearly 20% of all pregnancies in the USA (excluding miscarriages) end in abortion. Guttmacher Institute reports 930,160 abortions performed in 2020 in the United States, with a rate of 14.4 per 1,000 women. CDC reports 629,898 abortions in 2019, with a rate of 11.4 abortions per 1,000 women (excludes CA, MD, NH).
From KanekoaThe Great twitter account:
The Ukrainian government demanded this Euromaidan documentary be taken off the air in Europe. Check out the
trailer.
Should I post the full documentary on Twitter?
I found a powerful documentary that Ukraine attempted to ban from the western
world. It has gone virtually unseen in the United States.
Why is this documentary being blocked?
Ukraine stock piling chemical by Russian border. Russia asserts of potential chemical attack. Russian propaganda or not, either way this situation in Ukraine is out of hand and TIC Biden is exasperating the situation.
TIC Biden is having more than one country talking about nuclear war.
China is about to invade Taiwan under TIC Biden’s control.
He is compromised because he has been being paid off and sold out America.
Brandon – there are 7.8 billion ppl in the world. Starvation and poverty are a common place yet there are still 140,000,000 new births. You are worried about 7,000,000 abortions?
Geraldine Krawitz your admiration for Trump amazes me. I have no words that can make you look within to really seek the truth. Even when Fox News has been exposed as lying to you and all Trump people you still adore him. Try questioning your own intelligence before questioning others
Mr. Brandon 🤡 I will question yours……you’re an idiot
Sen. Jim Tedisco I agree with you totally. But I would ask you how could the USA elect the biggest bully like Trump. Bullying doesn’t end when kids leave high school. They take it with them into adulthood. My question is how can we stop these bullies from ever becoming a bully. Certainly we didn’t have a roll model in president Trump. These kids are taught to be bullies.
I have ask this question many times. Would any parent want Ex-President Trump as a Principal or Superintendent leading their schools. If your answer is yes there lies the problem.
Yesterday I was rushing around and busy so I misspoke, I said Russia was part of NATO when I meant UNSC. I don’t sit home pushing a false narrative like you old lefties.