Mathiesen, Kim to face off in Saratoga Springs mayoral primary

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Former Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner Christian Mathiesen maintained that he used to support Mayor Ron Kim, even during his short-lived bid to represent New York’s 21st Congressional District in 2017.

But, within the last year, that apparent support has eroded, so he’s now hoping to unseat his fellow Democrat.

“We’ve worked really hard to get Democrats elected and so the idea of primarying a fellow Democrat, that is something that I would not take lightly at all,” said Mathiesen, who previously served on the city Democratic Committee, “but I’ve decided in this case that it’s important to do so.”

Mathiesen, 72, noted that he’s been allotted more time to run for office since retiring from his dental practice in January of 2022. He ousted Republican Richard Wirth in 2011 and went on to serve three terms as public safety commissioner.

Kim was once public safety commissioner himself from 2006 to 2010. However, he has never served alongside Mathiesen — albeit he has heard the ex-official speak during public comment at City Council meetings spanning the last year.

“In 2022, I’m sitting in these meetings and I’m watching and seeing what’s going on and I’m very surprised at some of the things I thought showed that Ron wasn’t giving full thought to what he was doing,” Mathiesen said.

Such questions over decision making go both ways.

Kim bashed Mathiesen’s elimination of the city’s truck traffic division, chided his involvement in a since-dropped land swap deal to build a fire station and claimed he mishandled a controversial police case from 2013.

“I think that three strikes, you’re out,” Kim said.

In a separate interview, Mathiesen responded: “I really like the baseball metaphor.”

Proven dreadful for Kim, in the retired dentist’s view, has been friction with Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran and collaboration with Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino — especially when the two displayed evidence to the press following a violent downtown incident late last year despite warnings against such a move from Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen.

Critics have slammed Kim and Montagnino for releasing footage and providing details on the Nov. 20 Broadway shootout involving a Rutland County, Vermont Sheriff’s deputy, a Glens Falls woman, multiple Saratoga Springs police officers, a Utica man and several bystanders. Both the public safety commissioner and mayor have defended the move as a matter of showing transparency in hopes of dispelling rumors in what had become a nationally-covered story.

Mathiesen is no stranger to blowback. Montagnino last year, in a 28-page report on the death of Darryl Mount Jr., called out the former public safety commissioner for pointing a member of the press to then-Police Chief Gregory Veitch, who falsely stated that the police had conducted an internal probe of the case.

In 2013, Mount Jr., a biracial man, fell from scaffolding while being chased by several city police officers who reportedly witnessed the 22-year-old shove his girlfriend’s face into a wall on Caroline Street. Mount Jr. suffered injuries that later led to his death after spending nine months in a coma.

JOINT TICKET

Mathiesen is running on a joint ticket with former Finance Commissioner Michele Madigan, who is running to fill Tara Gaston’s outgoing seat on the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

If the former public safety commissioner loses and she wins, Madigan said that she would be open to working with Kim in spite of past hostility.

The former finance official said that the two have seen each other at public events in the last two years, but haven’t spoken. Kim publicly accused her campaign of being involved in an effort to steal a lawn sign at his home for Madigan’s primary opponent Patricia Morrison and replace it with a Madigan sign.

“By the way, I haven’t talked about that since — I haven’t said a word about that,” Kim said. “But she wants to talk about that, that’s fine.”

Tyler A. McNeil can be reached at 518-395-3047 or [email protected] Follow him on Facebook at Tyler A. McNeil, Daily Gazette or Twitter @TylerAMcNeil.

Categories: News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs