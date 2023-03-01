Neal Estano leaving WNYT; Meteorologist has spent three decades-plus in local TV weather

Article Audio:

ALBANY – WNYT weatherman Neal Estano is leaving the station, WNYT announced this week.

Estano worked on the station’s morning newscast. His last day is Thursday, the station said.

“Neal has been a key contributor to NewsChannel 13 Today for the past several years — providing the Capital Region dependable, reliable and accurate forecasting,” the station wrote on its website.

The station also added “We wish him best in the future.”

The announcement did not reference Estano’s future plans.

Wednesday, on Estano’s Facebook page “Neal Estano’s Weather And More,” Estano referenced his start in morning news in 1987, on the region’s first morning news show.

“You invited me into your homes, Thank you,” Estano concluded his post. “I am truly grateful and humbled.”

Estano previously left local TV weather a decade ago, as he departed from CBS6 to go into real estate. Estano, however, soon joined WNYT.

Estano’s departure comes after other changes at the station in recent months. The station named Paul Caiano chief meteorologist in January. Caiano took over for Bob Kovachick, who retired last fall.

Categories: Business, Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Schenectady County